Kenyans from all walks of life have expressed concerns over ailing former National Super Alliance (NASA) CEO Norman Magaya after he shared a series of cryptic tweets on his health and well-being.

Magaya lamented how some people are out to frustrate him due to his political affiliation, stating that he is ready to take the prize of whatever comes his way.

He went ahead to insinuate that he was on the verge of giving up in life, an act that prompted netizens to beg him not to lose hope despite the difficulties he is going through.

“Important to note that all my job applications on Kenya miserably fail because of my political stand point ! Long may it continue for I have no intention to change my political affiliation soon! But the conditions you visit on me today will haunt you to death !

I share this not to seek any sympathy nor seek support! I am happy to bear my current position because I have earned it. Given another opportunity I would take the same position. Democracy has a price and am happy pay my part

On the verge of eviction and embarrassment, I fear nothing, absolutely nothing! For I know this will be a day of joy for my detractors & I will gladly give it to you! From the cold street with my toddler daughters, I shall rise high coz there is God !Damn the consequences

As the true son of my late father and mum, I shall not beg! To hell be the consequences,am ready! Enough of tormenting me &my innocent kids! I have no duty to please anyone . Worst are the allies who pray to see ones downfall! Enjoy it all ! Damn the consequences! Goodbye world !” reads part of Norman Magaya’s thread.

Lawyer Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba also intervened to give an update on Magaya, saying he is in safe hands and soon he will be okay.

“I managed to intercept Norman Magaya somewhere within Machakos County. We drove back to Nairobi together & whereas he is generally fine, his doctor has advised for some check-ups. We are at a City Hospital & I've alerted his wife. I urge that we go slow on preferring assumptions.

I have been in touch with my Brother Norman Magaya, past several months - and regularly so, nearly weekly. He also called me me today at 7.57pm and we spoke. After seeing Dr.

@DavidNdii ‘s latest tweet, I’ve called @amugira back. We have agreed to meet within 30mins. He is safe” tweeted Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba.