How to invest in the Sh250B matatu industry: Costs, income & success stories

This presents a golden opportunity for savvy investors looking to capitalise on this thriving sector.

This guide delves into the intricacies of investing in the matatu industry, providing essential insights to help you make informed decisions.

Understanding the Matatu Industry in Kenya

The matatu industry is the backbone of public transport in Kenya. It has evolved from basic transportation to a vibrant cultural phenomenon.

Njugush & his wife Celestine Ndinda with their new matatu Pulse Live Kenya

The industry is characterised by its dynamism, with new routes and operators emerging regularly. Its rapid growth is fueled by Kenya's increasing urbanisation and the rising middle class.

How to Get Started with Investing

Thorough market research is crucial. Identify profitable routes, understand customer demographics, and assess competition.

A well-crafted business plan outlining your investment goals, financial projections, and operational strategies is essential.

Choosing the Right Investment Model

Buying an Existing Matatu

This involves purchasing a running matatu. Due diligence is vital to assess the vehicle's condition, route profitability, and any legal issues.

Starting a New Matatu Business

This requires more investment but offers greater control. Develop a brand, recruit drivers, and establish routes. Kenyan financial institutions provide many investors with credit facilities to buy new PSVs including loans or lease arrangements.

According to a driver who operates a matatu that plying the Waiyaki Way route, some saccos also help potential investors.

"With Sh1 million deposit you can get a new 33-seater mini bus on loan and then you pay a fee to be allowed into the sacco," he said.

PSV capacity

An investor should research about the different PSV capacity and which one fits the investment profile. 14-seater PSVs tend to do well in short distance town service routes but are also used in middle to long distance routes.

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has partnered with matatu saccos Metrotrans East Africa Limited and SuperMetro to introduce new electric commuter buses at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Pulse Live Kenya

However, due to the low capacity, they tend to charge more money that buses plying the same routes.

Buses with huge capacity are preferred for long distance routes but take longer to fill.

In Nairobi, 33-seater mini buses are preferred because they are seen as a balance between buses and 14-seater PSVs.

They take shorter time to fill than big buses but also benefit from the benefits of hauling more passengers than 14-seaters.

Investing in a PSV vehicle involves various financial considerations that potential investors should carefully evaluate.

Here are the key factors to consider:

Initial Investment Costs

The cost of acquiring a matatu can vary significantly. For instance, a new Isuzu NQR matatu may cost around Sh6.5 million, requiring a deposit, with the remainder financed through a sacco loan.

Joining a Sacco often incurs initial fees depending on the sacco.

Comprehensive insurance is essential to protect against accidents, theft, or damage, with costs typically around Sh55,000.

Operating in different counties may require additional seasonal fees for permits, which can vary by location (e.g. Sh13,880 for Nairobi and surrounding counties).

A matatu in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Operational Costs

Regular maintenance is crucial for the longevity of the vehicle and passenger safety. This includes costs for spare parts, servicing, and unexpected repairs, which can be higher for used vehicles.

Fuel consumption can significantly impact profitability, especially on long-distance routes. Investors should calculate expected fuel expenses based on the vehicle's mileage and current fuel prices.

If the investor is not driving the PSV, hiring qualified drivers and support staff will incur additional costs. This includes salaries and potential benefits.

Matatu operators often face fines for various infractions, which can be unpredictable and costly. This includes potential bribes to traffic police, which can further erode profits.

As a depreciating asset, the value of the matatu decreases over time, impacting the potential return on investment if the vehicle needs to be sold later.

A matatu in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Regular inspections and licensing can incur additional costs, including annual inspection stickers and processes that can total around Sh3,000 annually.

Daily parking and maintenance of the vehicle, such as washing, also contribute to ongoing operational expenses

Revenue Considerations

Understanding the demand for specific routes is vital. Investors should research underserved routes that could yield higher passenger volumes, as well as consider competition from other transport services.

The matatu business operates on cash transactions, which can create a misconception about profitability. Investors must differentiate between cash flow and actual profits after accounting for all expenses and stakeholder payments.

Passenger volumes and fare prices can fluctuate due to various factors, including economic conditions and competition. Investors should stay informed about market trends to adjust their strategies accordingly.

Pulse Live Kenya

Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Compliance with transportation laws is paramount.

Obtain necessary licenses and permits, adhere to vehicle standards, and ensure driver qualifications. Comprehensive insurance coverage is essential to protect your investment.

To operate legally, matatu owners must comply with NTSA regulations, which include:

The vehicle must pass a safety inspection.

A valid insurance policy is mandatory.

Road Service License. This license allows the vehicle to operate as a public service vehicle.

Compliance with specifications for speed governors, seating arrangements, and safety features like seat belts is required .

Employment Regulations

Drivers and conductors must possess a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) license issued by the NTSA .

New regulations mandate that matatu drivers must be employed on permanent contracts, including benefits such as insurance, annual leave, and adherence to labour laws .

Joining a matatu Sacco is compulsory. This organisation provides support and acts as a collective bargaining unit for matatu owners.

A permit from the local county government is required to operate on specific routes. This ensures compliance with local transport regulations.

Pulse Live Kenya

Finding and Managing Drivers

Recruiting skilled and reliable drivers is crucial. Implement thorough screening processes and provide adequate training.

Effective driver management, including performance evaluation and incentives, is essential for operational efficiency.

Some PSV investors have dedicated drivers while others have drivers who work on casual basis and are paid depending on the days' collections.

Modifications

In Kenya, the practice of "pimping out" PSVs, particularly matatus, involves customising and enhancing vehicles to attract more passengers and stand out in a competitive market.

This trend has become a significant aspect of the matatu culture, with owners investing in various modifications that not only improve aesthetics but also comfort and entertainment.

According to Brian Wanyama, founder of Matwana Culture, the customisation process involves several steps:

Buying a 33-seater vehicle chassis costs around Sh4 million. Fabricating the body, including windows and seats, adds another Sh2 million. After all the customisations, the total cost can exceed Sh6.5 million, with some matatus costing over Sh10 million.

A matatu in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The value of a matatu also depends on the competitiveness of the route it plies, with Rongai, Umoja, and Ngong routes being the most competitive.

"Our work as Matwana Culture is to rebrand and bring value for the matatu industry. We do this through events, merchandise as well as videos online and workshops.

"We also train individuals interested in becoming Graffiti artists, DJs, and tattoo artists among others," says Wanyama.

Technology and Innovation in the Matatu Industry

The matatu industry is undergoing a digital transformation, driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and the growing demand for efficient and convenient transportation.

The adoption of mobile payment platforms like M-PESA has transformed fare collection. This not only enhances convenience for passengers but also improves revenue management for matatu operators.

Digital fare management systems can optimise fare collection, reduce fraud, and provide valuable data for business analysis.

GPS technology allows passengers to track matatu locations, estimated arrival times, and route information. This enhances the overall passenger experience.

Technology can also provide information about routes, schedules, fares, and even allow for booking seats in advance.

Moneyfest matatu in Sugoi, Eldoret Pulse Live Kenya

Fleet Management Systems help track vehicle location, fuel consumption, driver behavior, and maintenance schedules, optimising fleet operations and reducing costs.

Utilising data collected from various sources, matatu operators can gain insights into passenger behavior, traffic patterns, and operational efficiency.

Challenges and Solutions in the Matatu Industry

Common Challenges

Unregulated Competition. Intense competition, often fueled by cartels, leads to fare wars, route overlaps, and safety concerns.

Traffic Congestion. Heavy traffic in urban areas impacts matatu operations, leading to increased travel times and reduced profitability.

Driver Behaviour. Reckless driving, overloading, and speeding are persistent issues affecting passenger safety and public perception. This can also expose you to many traffic violations and fines.

Inconsistent Regulatory Enforcement. Lax enforcement of traffic rules and regulations contributes to a chaotic operating environment.

Economic Fluctuations. Rising fuel prices, economic downturns, and inflation impact the industry's profitability.

Case Studies and Success Stories

The matatu industry has embraced many investors from ordinary Kenyans to celebrities like Njugush and George Ruto to professionals who want a side hustle.

Some of the most successful matatu owners in Kenya are associated with prominent matatu saccos which have established a significant presence in the transport sector. Here are notable examples:

Super Metro Sacco

Founder: Nelson Mwangi, along with 13 other directors, established Super Metro in 2013.

Routes: Operates on several key routes including Kikuyu-Nairobi, Nairobi-Kitengela, Nairobi-Juja, and Nairobi-Thika.

Success Factors: Known for its organized operations and discipline, Super Metro has garnered a loyal customer base, making it one of the most recognised and successful Saccos in Nairobi.

Pulse Live Kenya

2NK Sacco

Chairman: James Kahiro; CEO: Anne Nyawira.

Established: 1994, initially with 30 members, it has expanded to over 800 matatus.

Routes: Services routes from Nairobi to major towns like Nyeri, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

Financial Standing: The Sacco has assets valued at over Sh240 million, reflecting its growth and success in the matatu industry.

Other Notable Saccos

4NTE Sacco: Founded in 1992, it operates on the Nairobi-Nanyuki route and has over 500 members. It focuses on both passenger and parcel services.

Naekana Sacco: With a fleet of over 260 vehicles, it operates various routes including Nairobi to Mombasa. It has a long history, dating back to the 1970s.

Conclusion