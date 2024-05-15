Meaning of snakes on KMTC, KNH & other medical logos in Kenya

Yet, alongside it, another symbol frequently appears – the Caduceus, featuring two snakes winding around a winged staff.

Despite their widespread use, these symbols are shrouded in confusion and historical mix-ups.

More specifically in Kenya, snakes can be found in logos of institutions like Kenya Medical Training College, Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching & Referral Hospital, Kenya Medical Research Institute, Kenya Medical Association, the World Health Organisation and many more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Why do these snake-laden icons dominate the logos of so many medical organizations?

This article highlights into the intriguing origins and meanings of snake imagery in healthcare branding, shedding light on a centuries-old tradition that continues to influence modern medicine.

Historical Origins

The connection between snakes and medicine is as ancient as it is profound, with roots deeply embedded in myth and tradition. Central to this historical relationship is Asclepius, the Greek god of healing and medicine, whose primary symbol was a staff entwined by a single serpent.

ADVERTISEMENT

This emblem, known today as the Rod of Asclepius, originated from a legend in which Asclepius, possessing vast medical knowledge and healing powers, used a staff to perform miracles.

Kenya Medical Research Institute logo Pulse Live Kenya

One such tale recounts how Asclepius brought a patient back from the brink of death using a herb shown to him by a serpent, reinforcing the snake's role as a benefactor in medicine.

What do snakes symbolise?

In many cultures, snakes are seen as symbols of rejuvenation and immortality, often attributed to their ability to shed their skin and emerge anew.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar motifs appear in other cultures, suggesting a universal reverence for the snake as a symbol of life, death, and rebirth.

For instance, in ancient Egyptian culture, the serpent was associated with Wadjet, a goddess of protection and healing, often depicted as a cobra—a symbol that pharaohs wore on their crowns as protectors of their health and power.

Beyond rejuvenation, snakes were often associated with immortality and wisdom in numerous cultural myths.

In Hindu mythology, the snake is connected to Lord Shiva, who wears a cobra around his neck as a symbol of control over death and fear, reinforcing the snake's association with immortality and the profound knowledge of life's cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Medical Association logo Pulse Live Kenya

Wisdom is another attribute commonly associated with snakes, influenced by their cautious and calculated movements.

In many traditions, snakes are considered wise due to their discreet and deliberate actions. In the medical context, this symbolizes the deliberate and thoughtful approach that healthcare professionals must take when caring for patients.

The wisdom of the snake emphasizes the importance of knowledge, precision, and ethical responsibility in medicine.

Modern Usage and Variations

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, the imagery of the snake continues to be a dominant symbol in the branding of medical organizations, but it appears in slightly varied forms that carry distinct historical and symbolic meanings.

The two primary symbols incorporating snakes are the Rod of Asclepius and the Caduceus, each representing different aspects of healthcare and medicine.

The Rod of Asclepius, consisting of a single snake wrapped around a staff, is the more traditional symbol associated with medicine and healing.

It is widely used by medical professionals, hospitals, and healthcare organizations.

This symbol directly emphasises the sole focus on healthcare and the therapeutic relationship between caregiver and patient. Its simplicity and direct connection to healing make it a powerful symbol for those directly involved in medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Caduceus, featuring two snakes intertwined around a winged staff, is often confused with the Rod of Asclepius but has a different origin and connotation.

Differences between the Rod of Asclepius and The Caduceus Pulse Live Kenya

Historically linked to Hermes, the Greek god of commerce, heralds, and trade, the Caduceus symbolizes negotiation and reciprocity. Its adoption in medical contexts often stems from historical misinterpretations.

According to the University of Florida College of Medicine, the caduceus came to be associated with a precursor of medicine in the seventh century, based on the Hermetic astrological principles of using the planets and stars to heal the sick.

However, it has come to be associated with various aspects of healthcare that deal with administrative, logistical, and clerical aspects of health services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Differences between the Rod of Asclepius and The Caduceus

The distinction between these symbols is significant in understanding the varied facets of health services today.

While the Rod of Asclepius highlights the healing and clinical side of medicine, the Caduceus can represent the broader organizational and operational aspects of healthcare institutions.

This differentiation helps various medical entities align their branding with specific roles and functions within the larger healthcare ecosystem, whether they are directly involved in patient care or in supporting administrative functions that facilitate healthcare delivery.

In modern branding, these symbols not only signify the heritage and ethos of medical professions but also help differentiate the services and roles within complex healthcare systems, catering to a broad spectrum of needs and functions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avenue Hospital branch Pulse Live Kenya

As we navigate the complexities of modern medicine, these ancient symbols serve not only as a bridge to our historical past but also as a reminder of the timeless principles that govern the field of healthcare.

They reflect the ongoing commitment to patient care, the pursuit of medical knowledge, and the ethical standards that are as relevant today as they were in ancient times.

As we consider the impact of these symbols, we invite you to share your thoughts. Do you think the historical and symbolic meanings of the snake still resonate in today’s medical world?