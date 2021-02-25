COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli spoke about former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and what could have led to his troubles, which saw him get ousted as the City County boss.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Atwoli who had once said that Sonko had a lot of potential politically stated that the former Governor’s troubles could have started because money and popularity might have gotten into his head.

“About Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, on this bench you said several times, this was a young man with a lot of potential. Where did he go wrong?” asked Jeff Koinange.

Atwoli responded saying; “The problem is maybe popularity and money went into his head. I have seen so many people who when they don’t have money are normal people you can talk to them, you can relate, you can have rapport, but once somebody becomes rich and popular, something gets into his head.”

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

The worker’s union boss, noted that he reached out to Mike Sonko and tried talking to him because he believed in his potential, but that did not change much.

Atwoli warned that Sonko should have been cautious of how he ran his affairs, and should have always remembered that despite the popularity and being rich, everything he was doing was at the pleasure of the President.

“I tried to talk to him because I knew he had potential. He’s popular and has a lot of young people behind him, but you cannot operate as if you are operating in a vacuum of very effective administration and Head of State and you must always remember that. Whatever you do whether you are a billionaire or whatever, you are doing it at the pleasure of His Excellency the president,” added the COTU SG.