President Ruto addresses Mai Mahiu flash floods tragedy that killed 45 [Video]

President Ruto was speaking on the sidelines of the IDA21 Africa Heads of State Summit held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi,

In Mai Mahiu, the scene of recent heartbreaking mudslides, the government has launched an extensive operation.

President Ruto informed that a whole-of-government approach is currently underway to support the affected communities.

Aftermath of Mai Mahiu flash floods on April 29, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

“There is an ongoing exercise by the whole of the government to make sure that those affected by the mudslide are taken care of,” he explained.

The head of state assured that essential preparations were in place to mitigate the impact of these severe weather events.

“We are prepared for the situation that we face; we already have food supplies in place. We already have support for those displaced,” Ruto stated.

“We have a robust program led by none other than my deputy, who could not even attend this meeting because he's focused on ensuring that we deal with those who are affected,” he added.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited the area on Monday to condole with the families who lost their loved ones and also inspect government relief efforts alongside CS Kipchumba Murkomen & Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

President Ruto also announced that he convened a Cabinet meeting aimed at discussing additional measures to support the victims of these natural disasters.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited Mai Mahiu to condole with the families who lost their loved ones in the flash floods on April 29, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

“Tomorrow morning (Tuesday) we are having a Cabinet meeting to discuss additional measures that my government is going to take to make sure that citizens who are victims of climate change, who today are suffering from floods and mudslides, are looked after,” he stated.

Climate Change and the New Normal

President Ruto also reflected on the broader implications of climate change, drawing parallels with other regions in Africa.

“It is a realisation that while we had a drought a year ago, today we have floods. A year ago, Malawi, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique were having floods; today, they are having a drought. That is the reality that is the new normal as I said of our situation, and we have to continuously work at it,” he concluded.

President Ruto also assured that the government was committed to addressing the situation in Nairobi where 10,000 people have been displaced by the heavy rains.

