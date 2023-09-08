President Ruto appoints billionaire Vimal Shah

In a Gazette Notice released on September 8, President Ruto appointed Shah for a period of five years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Vimal Shah to be the Chancellor of the Maasai Mara University, for a period of five (5) years, with effect from the 7th September 2023,” the gazette notice read.

Vimal Shah is a well-known entrepreneur and business magnate, best known as the founder and CEO of Bidco Africa, the largest manufacturer of edible oils in East and Central Africa.

Businessman Vimal Shah Pulse Live Kenya

He was born in Nyeri, Kenya, in 1960.

Vimal Shah attended the United States International University, Nairobi Campus, graduating with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance.

Professional Background

Vimal Shah started his career in 1985 when he joined his father's business, Bidco Industries, which was a small-scale oil processing company. He worked his way up the ranks and became the CEO of Bidco Africa in 2002.

Under his leadership, Bidco Africa has grown to become a leading manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of fast-moving consumer goods in East and Central Africa.

Achievements

Vimal Shah has received numerous awards and recognition for his contribution to the Kenyan economy.

In 2012, he was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) by the President of Kenya for his contribution to the growth of the Kenyan economy.

In 2015, he was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for East Africa.

Personal Life