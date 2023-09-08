The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

President Ruto appoints billionaire Vimal Shah

Denis Mwangi

Vimal Shah is a well-known entrepreneur and business magnate

A collage of President William Ruto and Vimal Shah
A collage of President William Ruto and Vimal Shah

President William Ruto has appointed billionaire businessman Vimal Shah as the new chancellor of Maasai Mara University.

Recommended articles

In a Gazette Notice released on September 8, President Ruto appointed Shah for a period of five years.

I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Vimal Shah to be the Chancellor of the Maasai Mara University, for a period of five (5) years, with effect from the 7th September 2023,” the gazette notice read.

Vimal Shah is a well-known entrepreneur and business magnate, best known as the founder and CEO of Bidco Africa, the largest manufacturer of edible oils in East and Central Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT
Businessman Vimal Shah
Businessman Vimal Shah Businessman Vimal Shah Pulse Live Kenya

He was born in Nyeri, Kenya, in 1960.

Vimal Shah attended the United States International University, Nairobi Campus, graduating with a degree in Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance.

Vimal Shah started his career in 1985 when he joined his father's business, Bidco Industries, which was a small-scale oil processing company. He worked his way up the ranks and became the CEO of Bidco Africa in 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under his leadership, Bidco Africa has grown to become a leading manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of fast-moving consumer goods in East and Central Africa.

Vimal Shah has received numerous awards and recognition for his contribution to the Kenyan economy.

In 2012, he was awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) by the President of Kenya for his contribution to the growth of the Kenyan economy.

In 2015, he was named the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for East Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT
Businessman Vimal Shah
Businessman Vimal Shah Businessman Vimal Shah Pulse Live Kenya

Vimal Shah is married to Manda Shah, and they have a son, Soham Shah. He is also the brother of Tarun Shah.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto appoints billionaire Vimal Shah

President Ruto appoints billionaire Vimal Shah

ODM replaces 6 senior officials

ODM replaces 6 senior officials

Video of Larry Madowo, Ruto, Suluhu banter against each other will make your day

Video of Larry Madowo, Ruto, Suluhu banter against each other will make your day

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

CS Kindiki cranks up pressure at Nyayo House as 10-day countdown begins

CS Kindiki cranks up pressure at Nyayo House as 10-day countdown begins

Museveni set to celebrate 79th birthday today

Museveni set to celebrate 79th birthday today

DCI announces updates on issuance of Police Clearance Certificates

DCI announces updates on issuance of Police Clearance Certificates

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

13 die in road accident along Nairobi - Mombasa road

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

Cost of owning and maintaining electric car Ruto drove to KICC

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video [Ahmed Galal]

Lion in Maasai Mara goes viral after snatching camera & shooting wild selfie video

Jalang'o

Jalang'o speaks out after expulsion from ODM

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Babu Owino shows kindness to broke ex-cop who was ruthless to him

Raila Odinga arriving at KICC for the Africa Climate Summit and was received by DP Rigathi Gachagua

Intrigues behind Raila's unexpected arrival at KICC & change of security protocol