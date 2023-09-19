Ruto appoints Uhuru-era CS Phyllis Kandie

Kandie joins the President's Council of Economic Advisors led by chairperson David Ndii.

“I would like to thank HE the President for the honour he has bestowed on me to serve as his advisor, Commodities Market Development.

“I undertake to work diligently with all stakeholders to ensure that his vision to streamline the Agriculture sector by setting up a licensed, regulated private sector-led National Commodities Exchange that shall link the Farmer to both the domestic and international markets becomes a reality,” she said.

Kandie served as a CS in the previous government under Uhuru Kenyatta. She held various dockets such as Trade, Tourism & East Africa Affairs.

When Phyllis Kandie, was dropped from cabinet in January 2018, she was appointed as Kenya's ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union.

She has a bachelor’s degree in commerce, majoring in economics from St Mary’s University, Canada, as well as two post-graduate degrees (Master of Arts, Middlesex University, and MBA Finance, Durham University, United Kingdom).

She also has experience in the financial sector, having worked in the Capital Markets Authority, Crescent Standard Investment Bank, and KRA.

President Ruto also appointed former energy CS Charles Keter as his advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs.

Keter previously lost a gubernatorial bid in the 2022 elections, but his appointment by Ruto has given him a new opportunity to serve the country.

So far President Ruto has appointed five Uhuru-era Cabinet secretaries to his administration.