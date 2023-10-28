Ruto announces Sh11 billion slash in travel budget, corrects media reports

This move comes as a part of his administration's ongoing efforts to rein in government spending and prioritise the prudent use of public resources.

Austerity measures enforced by Ruto at the Voi Gemstone Center

The announcement was made during the official opening of the Voi gemstone value addition and marketing center in Taita Taveta County.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto outlined the necessity for belt-tightening by directing all three arms of the government to reduce their travel budgets by 50%.

He emphasised that going forward, only foreign trips that demonstrate tangible benefits for Kenyan taxpayers will be approved.

Ruto announces Sh11 billion slash in foreign travel budget

During his speech in Taita Taveta, President Ruto clarified that the travel budget cut amounted to Sh11 billion, in contrast to the Sh500 million initially reported.

“Nimepunguza ile pesa ya kurandaranda na kuzunguka....niliona watu wa gazeti jana wakisema eti nimepunguza na milioni mia tano....hapana, nimepunguza na bilioni kumi na moja,” said Ruto.

Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The decision to cut the travel budget comes amidst Kenyans' concerns surrounding Ruto's foreign trips, which have been reminiscent of his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Many of these trips have drawn criticism for their substantial financial impact on Kenyan taxpayers.

Comparison of foreign trips undertaken by Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto & Mwai Kibaki

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta undertook 13 foreign trips between March 2013 and March 2014. In a longer tenure, former President Mwai Kibaki took 33 foreign visits in his 10-year presidency.

Since assuming office on September 13, 2022, President Ruto has embarked on 38 foreign visits, with his most recent journey taking him to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The frequency and cost of these trips have raised eyebrows and led to public calls for greater accountability in government spending.

For the year spanning July 2022 to June 2023, the total expenditure for the Presidency amounted to Sh20.1 billion, with foreign travel expenses accounting for Sh361.7 million.

Notably, the Office of the Deputy President reported foreign travel expenses of Sh40.7 million, while the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary spent Sh21.5 million on foreign travel.