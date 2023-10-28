The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto announces Sh11 billion slash in travel budget, corrects media reports

Lynet Okumu

President William Ruto now says he slashed travel budget by Sh11 billion, corrects media's 500 million figure

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

In a bid to uphold stringent austerity measures, President William Ruto has declared a substantial reduction in Kenya's travel budget, slashing Sh11 billion.

Recommended articles

This move comes as a part of his administration's ongoing efforts to rein in government spending and prioritise the prudent use of public resources.

The announcement was made during the official opening of the Voi gemstone value addition and marketing center in Taita Taveta County.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023
President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto offers land grabbers chance to save their homes & flats from demolition

Ruto outlined the necessity for belt-tightening by directing all three arms of the government to reduce their travel budgets by 50%.

He emphasised that going forward, only foreign trips that demonstrate tangible benefits for Kenyan taxpayers will be approved.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his speech in Taita Taveta, President Ruto clarified that the travel budget cut amounted to Sh11 billion, in contrast to the Sh500 million initially reported.

“Nimepunguza ile pesa ya kurandaranda na kuzunguka....niliona watu wa gazeti jana wakisema eti nimepunguza na milioni mia tano....hapana, nimepunguza na bilioni kumi na moja,” said Ruto.

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023
President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023 Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto upgrades presidential convoy with latest acquisition [Details]

The decision to cut the travel budget comes amidst Kenyans' concerns surrounding Ruto's foreign trips, which have been reminiscent of his predecessor, former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of these trips have drawn criticism for their substantial financial impact on Kenyan taxpayers.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta undertook 13 foreign trips between March 2013 and March 2014. In a longer tenure, former President Mwai Kibaki took 33 foreign visits in his 10-year presidency.

Since assuming office on September 13, 2022, President Ruto has embarked on 38 foreign visits, with his most recent journey taking him to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023
President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023 President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The frequency and cost of these trips have raised eyebrows and led to public calls for greater accountability in government spending.

For the year spanning July 2022 to June 2023, the total expenditure for the Presidency amounted to Sh20.1 billion, with foreign travel expenses accounting for Sh361.7 million.

Notably, the Office of the Deputy President reported foreign travel expenses of Sh40.7 million, while the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary spent Sh21.5 million on foreign travel.

Parliamentary travel also incurred substantial costs, amounting to Sh2.95 billion. County foreign travel expenses hit Sh2.13 billion, with total national travel expenditure totaling Sh20.3 billion.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

Ruto announces Sh11 billion slash in travel budget, corrects media reports

Ruto announces Sh11 billion slash in travel budget, corrects media reports

Trick used by DCI to arrest teacher selling fake National Exam Papers

Trick used by DCI to arrest teacher selling fake National Exam Papers

Counsellor explains causes of tremors after viral video

Counsellor explains causes of tremors after viral video

Kenyan in Sh37B scam to sell Diani resort & other properties to repay U.S. gov't

Kenyan in Sh37B scam to sell Diani resort & other properties to repay U.S. gov't

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee

Chair of Rachel Ruto's organisation appointed as U.N. sec gen advisor

Chair of Rachel Ruto's organisation appointed as U.N. sec gen advisor

Date set for Ruto's 2nd State of The Nation Address in Parliament

Date set for Ruto's 2nd State of The Nation Address in Parliament

Meet ex-prison warder who could succeed Kawira Mwangaza as Meru Governor

Meet ex-prison warder who could succeed Kawira Mwangaza as Meru Governor

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judith Akoth

Meet Judith Akoth who will be graduating from KMTC, 21 years after KCSE

President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

A collage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Muthoni wa Kirumba

Uhuru makes birthday song request during live phone call on radio

Bondo United Football Club players survive grisly road accident while heading to match

Football players survive grisly road accident