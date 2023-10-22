The sports category has moved to a new website.

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

Charles Ouma

The president also scoffed at the opposition who he accused of laughing at him as he went on his knees for prayers publicly

President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023
President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023

Kenya will not experience El-Nino rains as earlier predicted by the Kenya Meteorological Department, President William Ruto has announced.

The Head of State who was speaking during a church service in Dagoreti on Sunday stated that the prediction of El-Nino rains has since been scaled down to significant rains, adding that the same is good for agriculture.

He noted that with the short rainy season set to have more downpour, farmers can look forward to producing more which will cushion the country from food shortage and escalating prices of food products.

"You see the department has now said there will be no El-Nino, we will only have significant rains, which is even better for us to get to our farms and produce more," Ruto explained on Sunday, October 23.

President William Ruto and other congregants attending a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023
President William Ruto and other congregants attending a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Plans were in top gear to mitigate the impact of El-Nino rains that were predicted to hit Kenya from mid-October with relevant government agencies, Ministries and county governments conveying that they were prepared for the same.

The weatherman later clarified that the rains will be significant, but not El Nino.

Ruto sated that the God answered his prayers for rains which were held at Nyayo National Stadium back in February, resulting in the prolonged rains that the country has witnessed.

"There are those who criticised us when we prayed for rains at Nyayo stadium. They said a whole president is praying for rain. Now see, we have more rains than we have had in four years, that is God's doing," Ruto said.

Ruto's passionate prayer for Kenya

Political and religious leaders attended the prayer event in February with the Head of State taking it to God in prayer as he settled down into office.

READ: DP Gachagua meets Mt Kenya politicians, billionaires & experts in high stakes meeting

"We pray for rain; we pray that you shall open the heavens for us so that you can have plenty and so that our farms can produce. So that we can have food in plenty and so that the people of Kenya can rejoice. Father, we commit our children; we call our children, Heavenly Father, from drugs, we call them to come back home. We call our children from alcoholism; we claim back the future of our nation,” Ruto prayed.

President William Ruto and other congregants attending a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023
President William Ruto and other congregants attending a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
He castigated the opposition for demonstrations that rocked the country earlier in the year as Raila Odinga led his supporters to protest the high cost of living, among other issues.

"That is why I keep saying maandamano won't put food on the table. If people have to demonstrate, then let them demonstrate in the farms to produce more food," Ruto added.

