The MPs are facing expulsion from the party after being seen as sympathetic to President Ruto.
Ruto hosts rebel ODM MPs at State House
President William Ruto hosted rebel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament (MPs) at State House, Nairobi on September 13.
Recommended articles
The meeting was held days after the ODM party expelled the MPs.
During the meeting, the MPs vowed to work with the government, despite the disciplinary action by their parties.
One of the MPs, Elijah Memusi, had earlier dared the ODM party and said that he would work with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and that he did not fear expulsion.
The meeting was attended by several MPs, including Jalang’o, Gideon Ochanda, Elisha Odhiambo, and Mark Nyamita.
The President has been making efforts to reach out to opposition MPs, and this meeting is seen as a move to strengthen his political support in regions perceived as opposition strongholds.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke