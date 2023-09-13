The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto jets out days after DP Gachagua left the country

Denis Mwangi

Ruto jets out to meet Microsoft, Intel, Google and Apple leaders & participate in the 78th United Nations General Assembly

President William Ruto boarding a plane. Photo: @MashillingiM
President William Ruto boarding a plane. Photo: @MashillingiM

President William Ruto is departing the country on Wednesday night, on a visit to the United States.

Recommended articles

President Ruto will visit Silicon Valley in San Francisco, where he will meet with tech leaders of Microsoft, Intel, Google and Apple, among others.

According to State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, the visit underscores Kenya's commitment to tech innovation and its pivotal role as a trade partner with the United States.

The visit aims to enhance investment opportunities and trade relations with the United States, with a particular focus on nurturing Kenya's thriving start-up sector known as the "Silicon Savannah."

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The President will emphasise Kenya's young talent, green energy initiatives and its value as an alternative supply chain for American companies.

Thereafter, President Ruto will attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The global gathering will assess progress towards the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), address critical global challenges such as the climate crisis and debt concerns in the Global South.

Additionally, the Head of State will participate in the UN Secretary-General's Climate Ambition Summit, building on the successes of the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, President Ruto will chair a session of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change and participate in discussions on the High-Level Panel for Sustainable Ocean Economy. He will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country for Colombia on Sunday night.

DP Gachagua left participate in two key events, the Global Coffee Producers and Roasters Forum in Bogota, Colombia, and the G77 Summit in Havana, Cuba.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto jets out days after DP Gachagua left the country

Ruto jets out days after DP Gachagua left the country

Ruto hosts rebel ODM MPs at State House

Ruto hosts rebel ODM MPs at State House

Parents reach agreement after couple conducts wedding introduction via Zoom

Parents reach agreement after couple conducts wedding introduction via Zoom

Ruto's message to Libyans as flood death toll crosses 6,000

Ruto's message to Libyans as flood death toll crosses 6,000

ODM responds after being barred from suspending rebel MPs

ODM responds after being barred from suspending rebel MPs

Jalang'o & Senator Chesang' go after Weekly Citizen tabloid

Jalang'o & Senator Chesang' go after Weekly Citizen tabloid

1 dead, 10 injured in Hoima road crash involving Bobi Wine’s convoy

1 dead, 10 injured in Hoima road crash involving Bobi Wine’s convoy

Museveni reveals how Gen Muhoozi convinced him about Kampala roads

Museveni reveals how Gen Muhoozi convinced him about Kampala roads

Judiciary announces 961 jobs paying between Sh1,500 to Sh2,000 per day [How to apply]

Judiciary announces 961 jobs paying between Sh1,500 to Sh2,000 per day [How to apply]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Two suspects have been charged with impersonating persons employed in the public service at Kiambu Law Courts by detectives based at the DCI headquarters.

How daring cons visited DCI HQ to impersonate NIS, KDF intelligence officers

Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL)

I couldn't be more proud of me - Charlene Ruto says after latest graduation

Sean Cardovillis

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck

Tourists waiting to enter Nairobi National Park

Nairobi National Park revenue up by 566.67% despite tourist complaints