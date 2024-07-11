The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

Denis Mwangi

Justice David Majanja was first appointed as Judge of the High Court in 2011

The late High Court Judge Justice David Majanja
The late High Court Judge Justice David Majanja
  • Justice David Majanja was appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2011
  • President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed deep sorrow over Majanja's sudden death
  • Chief Justice Martha Koome conveyed her sadness and hailed Majanja's contributions to the judiciary
  • Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo praised Majanja's contributions to the country's Jurisprudence and commitment to excellence

Recommended articles

President William Ruto has mourned the sudden death of David Majanja, a judge of the High Court of Kenya and member of the Judicial Service Commission.

In a statement, President Ruto expressed his deep sorrow following the tragic news.

Majanja, known for his exceptional legal acumen, transitioned from a distinguished career as an advocate to join the Judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

"His integrity and ability inspired the confidence of his colleagues, while his powerful intellect made him a trusted juridical voice," President Ruto remarked.

Majanja had already made significant contributions to the Judiciary, showcasing a promising future cut short by his untimely demise.

The late High Court Judge Justice David Majanja
The late High Court Judge Justice David Majanja The late High Court Judge Justice David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya

"It has been evident for long that although fairly experienced, Hon. Majanja was at the beginning of a long and illustrious career, and this fact makes his passing all the more tragic," the President noted.

In his message of condolence, President Ruto extended heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the government to Majanja's family, friends, and the entire Judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

"May Almighty God grant you the strength to bear this loss, and may his soul rest in eternal peace," he concluded.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua eulogised Justice Majanja as a prolific gifted mind that immensely contributed to redefining the legal profession and the justice system of the country in diverse ways.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also conveyed her deep sadness over the loss.

CJ Koome said that Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of our transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary.

"We stand in solidarity with the family, friends, and the entire Judiciary and JSC community during this very difficult period of mourning," he statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Justice David Majanja
The late Justice David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya

On her part Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo stated that Majanja's studious contributions to our country's Jurisprudence and commitment to uphold standards of excellence in Judicial service formed a remarkable legacy for which he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

Gov't gives its position on man facing execution in Saudi Arabia

Gov't gives its position on man facing execution in Saudi Arabia

Cabinet Secretaries given deadline to fire advisors

Cabinet Secretaries given deadline to fire advisors

Mathira MP speaks on claims of plotting DP Gachagua's impeachment

Mathira MP speaks on claims of plotting DP Gachagua's impeachment

Lawyer sheds tears narrating his abduction, being beaten & dumped 90km from home

Lawyer sheds tears narrating his abduction, being beaten & dumped 90km from home

Guard who was fired for shielding protestors in Nairobi gets last laugh

Guard who was fired for shielding protestors in Nairobi gets last laugh

Government addresses abductions during Finance Bill protests

Government addresses abductions during Finance Bill protests

Raila Junior's post causes online storm after father supports Ruto's youth dialogue

Raila Junior's post causes online storm after father supports Ruto's youth dialogue

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

June Ruto at the National Defence College.

What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers

Spice FM studio

Standard Media Group presenters down tools in protest

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral