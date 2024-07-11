President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

President William Ruto has mourned the sudden death of David Majanja, a judge of the High Court of Kenya and member of the Judicial Service Commission.

In a statement, President Ruto expressed his deep sorrow following the tragic news.

Majanja, known for his exceptional legal acumen, transitioned from a distinguished career as an advocate to join the Judiciary.

"His integrity and ability inspired the confidence of his colleagues, while his powerful intellect made him a trusted juridical voice," President Ruto remarked.

Majanja had already made significant contributions to the Judiciary, showcasing a promising future cut short by his untimely demise.

The late High Court Judge Justice David Majanja Pulse Live Kenya

"It has been evident for long that although fairly experienced, Hon. Majanja was at the beginning of a long and illustrious career, and this fact makes his passing all the more tragic," the President noted.

In his message of condolence, President Ruto extended heartfelt sympathies on behalf of the government to Majanja's family, friends, and the entire Judiciary.

"May Almighty God grant you the strength to bear this loss, and may his soul rest in eternal peace," he concluded.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua eulogised Justice Majanja as a prolific gifted mind that immensely contributed to redefining the legal profession and the justice system of the country in diverse ways.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also conveyed her deep sadness over the loss.

CJ Koome said that Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of our transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary.

"We stand in solidarity with the family, friends, and the entire Judiciary and JSC community during this very difficult period of mourning," he statement read.

Pulse Live Kenya