Ruto nominates Margaret Gachagua to Sh650,000 salary gov't job

President Ruto submitted the name of the former county first lady in a communique to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

"I wish to convey a message from the President for the nomination of a person for the appointment of a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission.

"In the message, the President conveys that he has nominated Dr Margaret Karungaru appointed as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission. The President now seeks the approval of the nominee by this house," Wetangula said.

NGEC focuses on Special Interest Groups, which include women, youth, persons with disabilities (PWDs), children, older members of society, minorities and marginalized groups.

If approved by the National Assembly, Margaret will serve for a six-year term, joining other commissioners such as Muriithi J. Chomba Munyi, Thomas Okoth Koyier, Caroline Naikena Lentupuru and chairperson Joyce Mwikali Mutinda.

According to public documents published by the Salary and Remunerations Commission, members of constitutional commissions take home a Sh650,000 monthly salary.

This comprises a basic salary of Sh390,000, a house allowance of Sh100,000, and a salary market adjustment of Sh160,000.

The commission promotes gender equality and freedom from discrimination, monitors compliance with the principle of gender equality in all spheres of life, and participates in the development of policies and programmes that promote gender equality and freedom from discrimination.

The National Gender and Equality Commission Act of 2011 also mandates the commission to receive and investigate complaints of gender discrimination and make recommendations to the relevant authorities.

Additionally, NGEC promotes affirmative action in favour of marginalized groups, including women, persons with disabilities, and ethnic and other minorities.