ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto nominates Margaret Gachagua to Sh650,000 salary gov't job

President William Ruto nominates Margaret Gachagua to serve in the National Gender and Equality Commission

President William Ruto peruses through a document at State House
President William Ruto peruses through a document at State House

Margaret Karungaru Gachagua is the widow of former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua and sister-in-law to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Recommended articles

President Ruto submitted the name of the former county first lady in a communique to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

"I wish to convey a message from the President for the nomination of a person for the appointment of a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the message, the President conveys that he has nominated Dr Margaret Karungaru appointed as a member of the National Gender and Equality Commission. The President now seeks the approval of the nominee by this house," Wetangula said.

Former Nyeri County First Lady Margaret Karungaru Gachagua
Former Nyeri County First Lady Margaret Karungaru Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

NGEC focuses on Special Interest Groups, which include women, youth, persons with disabilities (PWDs), children, older members of society, minorities and marginalized groups.

If approved by the National Assembly, Margaret will serve for a six-year term, joining other commissioners such as Muriithi J. Chomba Munyi, Thomas Okoth Koyier, Caroline Naikena Lentupuru and chairperson Joyce Mwikali Mutinda.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to public documents published by the Salary and Remunerations Commission, members of constitutional commissions take home a Sh650,000 monthly salary.

This comprises a basic salary of Sh390,000, a house allowance of Sh100,000, and a salary market adjustment of Sh160,000.

The commission promotes gender equality and freedom from discrimination, monitors compliance with the principle of gender equality in all spheres of life, and participates in the development of policies and programmes that promote gender equality and freedom from discrimination.

The National Gender and Equality Commission Act of 2011 also mandates the commission to receive and investigate complaints of gender discrimination and make recommendations to the relevant authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT
NGEC Chairperson Dr Joyce Mutinda with participants during the sensitization of county directors of health on the new disability medical assessment and categorization guidelines in Naivasha
NGEC Chairperson Dr Joyce Mutinda with participants during the sensitization of county directors of health on the new disability medical assessment and categorization guidelines in Naivasha Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, NGEC promotes affirmative action in favour of marginalized groups, including women, persons with disabilities, and ethnic and other minorities.

,

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Governor Sakaja named in prestigious group of Young Global Leaders

Governor Sakaja named in prestigious group of Young Global Leaders

Ruto nominates Margaret Gachagua to Sh650,000 salary gov't job

Ruto nominates Margaret Gachagua to Sh650,000 salary gov't job

MP Mohammed Ali escapes 5th gun attack in Nyali office

MP Mohammed Ali escapes 5th gun attack in Nyali office

False prophet or divine savior? Self-proclaimed Jesus of Tongaren divides Bungoma residents

False prophet or divine savior? Self-proclaimed Jesus of Tongaren divides Bungoma residents

Form Two student dies after secretly winning Sh200,000 bet

Form Two student dies after secretly winning Sh200,000 bet

EPRA announces increase in fuel price

EPRA announces increase in fuel price

Kenyans react after security boss explains how Murang'a suspects died in crossfire

Kenyans react after security boss explains how Murang'a suspects died in crossfire

Ruto announces resumption of construction of Arror, Kimwarer dams

Ruto announces resumption of construction of Arror, Kimwarer dams

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures