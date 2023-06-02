The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto salutes Njugush & Butita's success, says they earn more than his salary [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has recognised Timothy Kimani alias Njugush and Eddie Butita for being among the most successful creatives in the country.

A collage of President William Ruto, Njugush and Butita

While making a case to support the arts among students during the Kenya National Drama Festival State Concert at State House, President William Ruto said that the two comedians were a good example of the benefits of pursuing a career in the arts.

He said on Friday, June 2, that the government was keen to help talented Kenyans monitise their content and earn a decent income.

These (Njugush & Butita) are our great artists who today apologizing their content. Pongezi sana gentlemen,” he said.

President Ruto said that the two comedians were likely making more money than him through their content.

Comedian Njugush at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards
Comedian Njugush at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Comedian Njugush at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

Those two young men you see there, they are making more money than my salary. don’t despise them, they are serious enteprenuers.

Congratulations for trailblazing, congratulations for being the example to many of our young people, and knowing that the creatives space, youtube space is available for out young people,” he said.

Both Njugush and Butita are considered among the most successful comedians in Kenya due to the impact they have made in digital content creation space.

Njugush recently had at two sold out shows in UK and Nairobi where he performed the fourth installment of his Through Thick and Thin comedy special series.

Eddie Butita
Eddie Butita Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

On YouTube he has been able to amass close to 700,000 subscribers and over 4 million followers across his social media platforms.

Butita on the other hand has had a steady rise in the comedy industry, transitioning from Churchill Show to online comedy and being a writer & director of the first Swahili comedy on Netflix.

Watch Ruto praise Njugush & Butita below

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

