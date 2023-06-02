Ruto salutes Njugush & Butita's success, says they earn more than his salary [Video]

He said on Friday, June 2, that the government was keen to help talented Kenyans monitise their content and earn a decent income.

“These (Njugush & Butita) are our great artists who today apologizing their content. Pongezi sana gentlemen,” he said.

President Ruto said that the two comedians were likely making more money than him through their content.

Comedian Njugush at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Awards Pulse Live Kenya

“Those two young men you see there, they are making more money than my salary. don’t despise them, they are serious enteprenuers.

“Congratulations for trailblazing, congratulations for being the example to many of our young people, and knowing that the creatives space, youtube space is available for out young people,” he said.

Both Njugush and Butita are considered among the most successful comedians in Kenya due to the impact they have made in digital content creation space.

Njugush recently had at two sold out shows in UK and Nairobi where he performed the fourth installment of his Through Thick and Thin comedy special series.

Eddie Butita Pulse Live Kenya

On YouTube he has been able to amass close to 700,000 subscribers and over 4 million followers across his social media platforms.

Butita on the other hand has had a steady rise in the comedy industry, transitioning from Churchill Show to online comedy and being a writer & director of the first Swahili comedy on Netflix.