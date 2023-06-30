The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto to launch new digital IDs in 90 days

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto made a bold promise to deliver digital identification cards (IDs) for Kenyans within the next 90 days.

President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023
President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023

President William Ruto criticized the previous regime's Huduma Namba project, referring to it as a fraudulent endeavor that wasted Sh15 billion public funds.

Speaking during the launch of 5,000 digitized government service at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi on June 30, President Ruto charged Immigration and Citizens Services PS Julius Bitok to ensure the implementation of a digital ID system within the next 90 days.

The head of state noted that the digital ID system could be achieved without repeating the mistakes of Huduma Namba, without the need for exorbitant expenditure.

Ruto emphasized the importance of accountability, transparency, and cost-effectiveness in this new initiative.

President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023
President William Ruto, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki & Immigration & Citizen Services PS Juilus Bitok during the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023

President Ruto also unveiled his vision for a fully digitized government service system.

He mentioned that Kenya has made remarkable progress in digitizing government services, surpassing the expectations of many.

The digitization of government services holds immense potential for Kenyans by streamlining bureaucracy, eliminating manual paperwork, and ensuring efficient service delivery.

With the advent of digital IDs, citizens can access various government services online, reducing the need for physical visits and paperwork.

This shift towards digitalization will not only save time but also contribute to a more transparent and accountable government.

During the event, President Ruto announced an additional measure to enhance government services—the centralization of payment channels.

He directed state agencies to close down multiple paybill numbers and instead adopt a single paybill number managed by the National Treasury.

President William Ruto presides over the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023
President William Ruto presides over the launch of 5,000 digitized government services at KICC on June 30, 2023

This move aims to simplify the payment process for Kenyans, increase accountability, and minimize the potential for financial irregularities.

The official government paybill number, '222222,' will serve as the centralized payment channel for all government services.

Agencies operating different paybill numbers are required to shut them down within the next 90 days.

By centralizing payments, the government seeks to provide a seamless and secure payment experience for Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

