The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

Denis Mwangi

In January, President Ruto transferred KMC to Ministry of Agriculture, reverting a decision by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta. Months later, Ruto has handed the meat processor back to DOD

President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023
President William Ruto and Chief of Defence Francis Ogolla during Mashujaa celebrations on October 20, 2023

President William Ruto has reverted the Kenya Meat Commission under the Ministry of Defence, months after he had placed it under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Recommended articles

In President Ruto’s Executive Order No.2 of 2023 released on November 2, the head of state returned the meat processing company under CS Aden Duale's docket.

KMC was initially transferred to the Ministry of Defence under the management of KDF by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2020 in a move to revamp the meat processor.

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) factory in Athi River, Machakos County on May 24, 2021
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) factory in Athi River, Machakos County on May 24, 2021 Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives at the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) factory in Athi River, Machakos County on May 24, 2021 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Kenyatta explained that KDF was the biggest consumer of KMC products and has the capability to transform the organisation.

However, when President Ruto assumed power, he transferred KMC to the Ministry of Agriculture but retained KDF as the manager. The decision was acknowledged in Executive Order No.1 of 2023.

In his second executive order, Ruto has now reinstated KMC back to the Ministry of Defence. Additionally, the Ministry has also been mandated to contribute to the national food security agenda.

Since being placed under the management of KDF, KMC has strategically reduced its reliance on government funding, having achieved a significant milestone with 70% of its resources now generated internally.

The company is planning to enhance financial sustainability by expanding its revenue sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

This includes venturing into exports, establishing franchise shops, and cultivating partnerships within the dynamic sectors of hotels and tourism.

Despite its positive trajectory, KMC is confronted with several challenges that demand attention to ensure sustained commercial viability.

The company grapples with the repercussions of aging machinery and equipment, negatively impacting both productivity and efficiency.

Furthermore, drought conditions have disrupted the supply of animals for processing, and delayed payments from government agencies have led to cash flow challenges.

Additionally, land disputes and constraints in international certification have impeded the exploration of untapped export markets.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the oldest and most experienced meat processor in Kenya and the broader East African region, KMC possesses significant potential to bolster the country's economy.

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC)
The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) (Food Business Africa) Pulse Live Kenya

To capitalize on this potential, the company is strategically focusing on addressing these challenges through targeted investments, operational improvements, and a commitment to delivering high-quality products.

This multifaceted approach aims to not only achieve commercial viability but also to expand KMC's footprint in both domestic and international markets.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

How the King travels: Inside the Royal Air Force VIP Voyager

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

Ruto now returns Kenya Meat Commission to Ministry of Defence

Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects

Leaked letter uncovers Ruto's deal with Kiambu MPs & sabotage of gov't projects

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

Ruto unveils affordable housing & inspects key projects in Mombasa

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

Daring rescue: Pilot saves the day after floodwaters wash away truck [Video]

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

4 arrested for allegedly robbing tourists Sh13.5 million

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

Elizabeth Marami becomes chief officer at Sh150 billion celebrity cruise line

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book in the streets (video)

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book in the streets (video)

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Graduates celebrating after competing their studies

PSC advertises 1,902 job vacancies with salaries ranging from Sh322k to Sh16K

Singer Ally B

William Ruto mourns Ally B and promises to preserve his legacy

A photo of Phyllis Nzula, the prime suspect in the murder of Jennifer Mwende which was circulated by the DCI shortly after her arrest in Kitengela aboard a Namanga-bound matatu

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

Highlights from the State Banquet that President Ruto hosted in honour of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at State House, Nairobi

State Banquet: Ruto's humour, Raila's presence, DP's absence, King's apology & more