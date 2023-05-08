The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto enjoys trappings of power at The Hague as he returns after 10 years [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto was accorded all the trappings of a visiting president, with a full motorcade and outriders, a stark contrast to 2013 when he arrived as an ICC suspect

President William Ruto met the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander & Queen Maxima at Noodeinde Palace, The Hague on May 8, 2023
President William Ruto met the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander & Queen Maxima at Noodeinde Palace, The Hague on May 8, 2023

President William Ruto has made a grand return to the Hague in the Netherlands, this time as the head of state and commander in chief of the Republic of Kenya.

Recommended articles

This is the first time Ruto has returned to the city since 2013 when he appeared at the International Criminal Court.

On Monday, May 2023, President Ruto was accorded a head of state treatment, riding with a convoy and outriders to meet with the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at Noordeinde Palace in the Hague.

President William Ruto met the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander & Queen Maxima at Noodeinde Palace, The Hague on May 8, 2023
President William Ruto met the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander & Queen Maxima at Noodeinde Palace, The Hague on May 8, 2023 President William Ruto met the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander & Queen Maxima at Noodeinde Palace, The Hague on May 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Ruto's return to the Hague is a symbolic moment for him, as he was previously accused of crimes against humanity following the 2007-08 post-election violence and faced trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

READ: Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

However, his case was withdrawn in 2016 due to a lack of evidence.

"President William Samoei Ruto in the Hague, Netherlands. The last time he was there, he was an ICC suspect. Life and its moments," ICT CAS Dennis Itumbi captioned as he shared a video of Ruto's motorcade

ADVERTISEMENT

During his meeting with the King, Ruto expressed his commitment to strengthening the relationship between Kenya and the Netherlands.

In a statement released after the meeting, President Ruto emphasized the importance of expanding trade between Kenya and the Netherlands, particularly in the areas of horticultural products, tea and coffee, fruits, and fish.

He also expressed his desire to work with the Netherlands to advance Kenya's agenda for green growth and wildlife conservation.

President Ruto further noted the Netherlands' continued support for Kenya's efforts to develop arid and semi-arid lands, rural domestic water supply and sanitation, health, urban development, and agricultural research.

READ: ICC swings into action after receiving Azimio's letter

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting with King Willem-Alexander was the latest in a series of diplomatic engagements by President Ruto as part of his efforts to promote Kenya's interests and strengthen the country's relations with the international community.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto enjoys trappings of power at The Hague as he returns after 10 years [Video]

Ruto enjoys trappings of power at The Hague as he returns after 10 years [Video]

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case