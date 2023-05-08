Ruto enjoys trappings of power at The Hague as he returns after 10 years [Video]

This is the first time Ruto has returned to the city since 2013 when he appeared at the International Criminal Court.

On Monday, May 2023, President Ruto was accorded a head of state treatment, riding with a convoy and outriders to meet with the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at Noordeinde Palace in the Hague.

President William Ruto met the King of the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands, Willem Alexander & Queen Maxima at Noodeinde Palace, The Hague on May 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto's return to the Hague is a symbolic moment for him, as he was previously accused of crimes against humanity following the 2007-08 post-election violence and faced trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

However, his case was withdrawn in 2016 due to a lack of evidence.

"President William Samoei Ruto in the Hague, Netherlands. The last time he was there, he was an ICC suspect. Life and its moments," ICT CAS Dennis Itumbi captioned as he shared a video of Ruto's motorcade

During his meeting with the King, Ruto expressed his commitment to strengthening the relationship between Kenya and the Netherlands.

In a statement released after the meeting, President Ruto emphasized the importance of expanding trade between Kenya and the Netherlands, particularly in the areas of horticultural products, tea and coffee, fruits, and fish.

He also expressed his desire to work with the Netherlands to advance Kenya's agenda for green growth and wildlife conservation.

President Ruto further noted the Netherlands' continued support for Kenya's efforts to develop arid and semi-arid lands, rural domestic water supply and sanitation, health, urban development, and agricultural research.

