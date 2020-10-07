President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday declared a National Prayer Weekend staring Friday October 9, 2020.

The president has encouraged Kenyans to hold special prayers for the country in their places of worship during the three days.

"On Saturday, 10th October 2020, the Head of State will convene an inter-faith national prayer service at State House, Nairobi starting at 10am.

"The inter-faith prayer service will be broadcast live to the entire country on all leading television, radio and digital media platforms," a statement by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena outlined.

President Uhuru Kenyatta

