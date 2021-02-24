President Uhuru Kenyatta has made key changes in the leadership of several State Corporations in the country.

The state corporations affected include; National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

In the changes, the Head of State appointed Dr. Mbinda Daniel Musyoka the new Chairman of the KEMRI Board, revoking the appointment of Naftali Agata.

Dr. Musyoka will serve for a period of three years.

Gazette Notice

In other appointments, Lewis Nguyi will be the new chairman of the NHIF Board, while Sitoyo Lopokoiyit will chair the board of the Moi Teaching ad Referral Hospital (MTRH)