President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday received a marriage proposal during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative report at Bomas of Kenya.

Responding to a statement the President made on his visit to Kisumu County, University of Nairobi law student Ashura Michael offered herself to be the president's "Kisumu Wife".

Ms Ashura Michael, a member of Kenya's deaf community, had been given an opportunity to speak on behalf of persons living with disability (PWDs) in the country.

"Mheshimiwa rais recently you went to Kisumu na nikasikia ulikuwa unatafuta mpango wa kando. Najua mama alikubali babangu raila ako tayari kuchukua mahari na ndugu yangu deputy president akikubali atakuwa bestman na mtoto wa BBI atazaliwa," an interpreter stated on behalf of Ms Ashura.