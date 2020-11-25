President Uhuru Kenyatta has criticized the move by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to reopen the 2007/2008 Post Election Violence (PEV) cases.

Speaking during the launch of the BBI signature collection drive at KICC, Kenyatta likened Kinoti’s act to reopening of old wounds, stating that he would not allow such a move.

“Wale ambao wanajaribu kuchimbua makaburi, nilisoma kwa gazeti juzi. Wasifikiri wanacheza, mimi siwezi kukubaliana na mambo kama hayo. Tumetoka huko na mambo haya tumezika katika kaburi ya sahau.

You must always think before you do something. Sisi hatutaki vita katika taifa letu la Kenya. Sisi wengine wetu tunajua maana ya amani na sisi tunataka kurekebisha zile shida kwa njia ya kikatiba na kisheria ndio Kenya isonge mbele na wakenya wawe kitu kimoja,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka during the BBI signature launch

The Head of State’s statement comes hours after Deputy President William Ruto also protested the move to reopen the PEV Cases, arguing that the biggest problem facing Kenyans is poor leadership and not tribes.

“The provocative INCITEMENT to ethnic hate/division INTENDED by the ressurection of PEV is an EVIL attempt to resuscitate the TRIBE project DESTROYED by the HUSTLER movements' REALISATION that poverty & unemployment DELIBERATELY bred by poor leadership is our PROBLEM NOT our tribes” reads DP Ruto’s statement.

On Tuesday, DCI Boss George Kinoti sought to clarify that they will not reopen post-election violence cases that were investigated and concluded.

On Monday, Kinoti confirmed that the PEV victims had communicated names and provided explicit terms used by the perpetrators to threaten future skirmishes.

Mr Kinoti assured the PEV victims who had traveled from various parts of the country that the matter is being treated with utmost priority.