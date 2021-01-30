President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday played host to more than 7000 delegates at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri.

In a statement, State House said the meeting is to discuss the Mt. Kenya region development and other issues affecting the region including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is today meeting over 7000 leaders from Mt Kenya at Sagana State Lodge to discuss the region's development as well as other pertinent national agenda including the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI),” read the statement.

Among those present include current and former elected leaders from the Mt. Kenya region, religious and business leaders from the region.

The Head of State arrived in Sagana on Friday (Yesterday) and held meetings with Members of County Assembly from the Mt. Kenya region.

He is expected to have a tour of the region where he will launch development projects.

Photos of the meeting;

President Uhuru meets over 7000 delegates at Sagana State Lodge

