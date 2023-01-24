ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto recalls working with Magoha in condolence message

Denis Mwangi

On his part, Uhuru Kenyatta comforted Magoha's family, cognizant that they had also recently lost Magoha's younger brother.

President William Ruto shares a light moment with former CS George Magoha
President William Ruto shares a light moment with former CS George Magoha

President William Ruto has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of former Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who passed away on January 24, 2023 at Nairobi Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In his message, President Ruto eulogised Magoha as an academic who has left behind a rich legacy.

"Magoha is a towering giant of our time, a great man who stood tall in the academy, where he excelled in learning, teaching and research, as well as in administration, where he led robust turnaround interventions at the University of Nairobi and the Kenya National Examinations," Ruto stated.

President William Ruto with former CS George Magoha during a past media briefing
President William Ruto with former CS George Magoha during a past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that the departed professor famously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

"Throughout his tenure, he evinced a commitment to high standards in the public service and an uncompromising integrity," the head of state said.

Ruto also mentioned that he was privileged to know and work with Magoha in many capacities.

"From the university where I completed my post-graduate studies, to government, where he served with distinction as the chair of KNEC and later as my colleague in Cabinet.

"We have lost a gifted, unique, distinguished and great servant of Kenya," the president mourned.

He also sent condolences to Magoha's family and prayed that God would grant them comfort and grace in this moment of grief.

In his message, former President Uhuru Kenyatta comforted the family, cognizant that they had also recently lost Prof. Magoha's younger brother, Prof. Richard Alex Nyabera.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former CS George Magoha at State House
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former CS George Magoha at State House Pulse Live Kenya

"It is unfortunate and painful that we've lost my friend Prof George Magoha at a time when his family is mourning his brother," Uhuru mourned.

The former Head of State also eulogised Prof Magoha as a celebrated academic who leaves behind a strong legacy of public service.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto recalls working with Magoha in condolence message

Ruto recalls working with Magoha in condolence message

Family confirms death of Prof. George Magoha

Family confirms death of Prof. George Magoha

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

School reopening: NTSA issues guidelines to parents, schools & motorists

School reopening: NTSA issues guidelines to parents, schools & motorists

Raila answers Ruto's claims on Chebukati murder plot

Raila answers Ruto's claims on Chebukati murder plot

200 MPs storm out of meeting in protest

200 MPs storm out of meeting in protest

Details of Ruto's breakfast meeting with Jubilee leaders at State House

Details of Ruto's breakfast meeting with Jubilee leaders at State House

Detectives raid investor's house, discover 300 cartons of counterfeit alcohol

Detectives raid investor's house, discover 300 cartons of counterfeit alcohol

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rapper Trio Mio with his mother Irma Sofia Sakwa

Trio Mio's mother celebrates son's KCSE results

Little-known Nyambaria High School where 405 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

High school where 411 students scored As in 2022 KCSE

File image of Njoki wa Mathira (left) who was appointed by Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen and Charlene Ruto in a photo posted on Twitter by Njoki wa Mathira

Charlene Ruto's friend appointed to KPA board 1 month after her graduation

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu

How to Check 2022 KCSE results via mobile phone & online