Ruto recalls working with Magoha in condolence message

In his message, President Ruto eulogised Magoha as an academic who has left behind a rich legacy.

"Magoha is a towering giant of our time, a great man who stood tall in the academy, where he excelled in learning, teaching and research, as well as in administration, where he led robust turnaround interventions at the University of Nairobi and the Kenya National Examinations," Ruto stated.

He noted that the departed professor famously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Education.

"Throughout his tenure, he evinced a commitment to high standards in the public service and an uncompromising integrity," the head of state said.

Ruto also mentioned that he was privileged to know and work with Magoha in many capacities.

"From the university where I completed my post-graduate studies, to government, where he served with distinction as the chair of KNEC and later as my colleague in Cabinet.

"We have lost a gifted, unique, distinguished and great servant of Kenya," the president mourned.

He also sent condolences to Magoha's family and prayed that God would grant them comfort and grace in this moment of grief.

Uhuru Kenyatta's condolence message

In his message, former President Uhuru Kenyatta comforted the family, cognizant that they had also recently lost Prof. Magoha's younger brother, Prof. Richard Alex Nyabera.

"It is unfortunate and painful that we've lost my friend Prof George Magoha at a time when his family is mourning his brother," Uhuru mourned.