President William Ruto has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of former Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who passed away on January 24, 2023 at Nairobi Hospital.
Ruto recalls working with Magoha in condolence message
On his part, Uhuru Kenyatta comforted Magoha's family, cognizant that they had also recently lost Magoha's younger brother.
Recommended articles
In his message, President Ruto eulogised Magoha as an academic who has left behind a rich legacy.
"Magoha is a towering giant of our time, a great man who stood tall in the academy, where he excelled in learning, teaching and research, as well as in administration, where he led robust turnaround interventions at the University of Nairobi and the Kenya National Examinations," Ruto stated.
He noted that the departed professor famously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Education.
"Throughout his tenure, he evinced a commitment to high standards in the public service and an uncompromising integrity," the head of state said.
Ruto also mentioned that he was privileged to know and work with Magoha in many capacities.
"From the university where I completed my post-graduate studies, to government, where he served with distinction as the chair of KNEC and later as my colleague in Cabinet.
"We have lost a gifted, unique, distinguished and great servant of Kenya," the president mourned.
He also sent condolences to Magoha's family and prayed that God would grant them comfort and grace in this moment of grief.
Uhuru Kenyatta's condolence message
In his message, former President Uhuru Kenyatta comforted the family, cognizant that they had also recently lost Prof. Magoha's younger brother, Prof. Richard Alex Nyabera.
"It is unfortunate and painful that we've lost my friend Prof George Magoha at a time when his family is mourning his brother," Uhuru mourned.
The former Head of State also eulogised Prof Magoha as a celebrated academic who leaves behind a strong legacy of public service.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke