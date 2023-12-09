President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing

In accordance with the law, President Ruto appointed Joseph Lagat as the new chairperson of the National Mining Corporation.

His appointment was announced alongside others in a gazette notice dated Friday, December 8, 2023.

Langat will replace Joe Owaka whose appointment was revoked by the Head of State, with the appointment running from December 8, 2023 to October 5, 2024.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act. I William Ruto appoint Joseph Lagat to be the chairperson of the National Mining Corporation, with effect from the 8th December 2023 up to the 5th October 2024. The appointment of Joe Owaka Ager is revoked," reads the gazette notice in part.

The gazette notice also announced changes to the Board of Directors of Consolidated Bank Limited with new appointees taking over from those whose appointments were revoked.

Jedidah Mwiti, Tom Kahigu, Amos Chetalam, Keneth Gacheru and Timothy Tiampati will now serve as members of the Boards of Directors of Consolidated Bank Limited.

Their appointments took effect yesterday, December 8, 2023 and will end on different dates for each.

Mwiti will serve until October 5, 2024 when his appointment expires while Kahigu will be in office until October 27, 2024.

Gacheru and Tiampati will serve until June 2, 2025 whereas Chetalam will have her term come to an end on December 21, 2024.

The President revoked previous the appointment of Isaac Mulatya, David Ogega, Nabila Mazrui, Kenneth Otiso, George Mokua and Mary-Karen Chesang who previously served as members of the Board of Directors of Consolidated Bank Limited.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu makes new appointments

The gazette notice dated December 8, 2023 also announced changes made by Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu affecting Moi University and Pwani University.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu during a graduation ceremony at Garissa University Pulse Live Kenya

Susan Amlangop Aletia and Japhet Mvoyi Ria were appointed as members of the Council of Moi University and Pwani University respectively.

Their appointments came into effect on December 8, 2023 and will run for three years.

Other appointments made include that of Benard Ochoi who was named by Chief Justice Martha Koome as the acting Chairperson of the Water Tribunal.