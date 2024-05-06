The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto announces cash relief for 40,000 households displaced by floods in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

How much each household will receive in Ruto's cash relief program for flood victims

President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024
President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024

President William Ruto has announced that the government will give approximately 40,000 households displaced by the heavy rains and floods a cash award to kick-start their journey of rebuilding their homes.

Recommended articles

President Ruto spoke in Kiamaiko, Mathare slums, where he visited residents on Monday, May 6.

The head of state explained that each of the 40,000 displaced households in Nairobi would receive Sh10,000 for relocation.

President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024
President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024 President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

“Every household of the 40,000 households that have been displaced in Nairobi, every household will be paid Sh10,000 so that they can find alternative accommodation as we plan for their future as a government so that every Kenyan has a place to call home,” he said.

The households will receive the stipend for three months as the government works on a resettlement program.

READ: Extending a helping hand: How to support flood-affected communities in Nairobi

The head of state thanked residents who had heeded the government advisory to move to high ground, saying it has helped save many lives.

“That money will not be stolen, if they try they shall face me,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024
President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024 President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto took the opportunity to push his affordable housing agenda, saying that the program would be used to resettle those who were displaced by the floods.

He directed the Department of Housing to start the construction of 5,000 affordable social housing units in Kiamaiko.

“In Kibera, we are also putting up 5,000. In Kasarani, we will add 10,000 units. This week we will announce the construction of 20,000 units in Nairobi,” President Ruto said.

He added that all Kenyans deserve to live in decent houses that are dignified.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024
President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024 President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state promised those affected that the government would continue providing food to those affected.

He also committed to the government’s support in providing non-food items to the affected families. He also said that the government would allocate Sh1 billion to rebuild schools that have been destroyed by the heavy rains.

Following the indefinite suspension of school reopening, some of the institutions have been used as shelters to accommodate displaced households.

Emergency Contact: (Red Cross Kenya)

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta in his office on December 1, 2023

Uhuru Kenyatta donates millions in personal funds to help flood victims

Former Kakamega Governor and ODM Deputy Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya with Mary Biketi

Former Governor Oparanya makes admission over leaked photos [Video]

The Kenya Red Cross Society disaster response team at Kware, Nairobi on April 13, 2024

Is Kenya Red Cross the backbone of disaster response in Kenya?

President William Ruto chaired an urgent Cabinet meeting on May 2, 2024 at State House, Nairobi

Cabinet warns that Cyclone Hidaya is about to hit Kenya [Details]