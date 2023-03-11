ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

Charles Ouma

"Bishop Oginde is highly respected at home and abroad for his strong reputation in forthrightness, integrity, and his tireless efforts towards the promotion of ethics and virtue in society," read the statement announcing Dr. David Oginde's nomination

President William Ruto has settled on Bishop David Oginde to serve as as the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

In exercise of powers granted to him by the constitution, the president on Saturday, March 11, forwarded the bishop’s name for consideration by the National Assembly.

Bishop Oginde’s name was forwarded after recommendation by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

"His Excellency Hon William Samoei Ruto has, on the recommendation of the Public Service Commission, nominated Bishop David Adang Oginde for appointment as the Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

"The nomination fills the vacancy caused by the retirement of Archbishop (Emeritus) Dr. Eliud Wabukala," read part of the statement.

The statement added that the bishop Oginde who is the former Presiding Bishop of Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM) is respected both locally and internationally with a reputation for being a man of high integrity.

File image of former Presiding CITAM Bishop David Oginde with President William Ruto
File image of former Presiding CITAM Bishop David Oginde with President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"Bishop Oginde is highly respected at home and abroad for his strong reputation in forthrightness, integrity, and his tireless efforts towards the promotion of ethics and virtue in society," added the statement.

Bishop Oginde is also the immediate former Chancellor of Pan Africa Christian (PAC) University.

Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

