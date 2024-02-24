Ruto’s 4 promises to Kelvin Kiptum’s widow & caution on lifestyle

The president promised to secure employment for Kiptum’s widow, Asenath Rotich to enable her take care of their two children.

He noted that he will work with Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor and secure employment for the widow.

"Mama Asenath nitaketi chini na gavana wa hapa ili tukubaliane ile kazi itatoshana na huyu mama ile aweze kusimamia watoto wa kijana wetu mwanariadha Kelvin Kiptum." President Ruto explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Kelvin Kiptum's wife, Asenath Rotich, delivered a touching and heartfelt tribute to her husband during his funeral service on Friday, February 23. Pulse Live Kenya

The Head of State also promised the widow a second house, in addition to the three-bedroom house that was constructed for the athlete in record time of seven days.

The grieving widow was also promised Sh5million in cash to support her young family.

"Huyu kijana tushampatia milioni tano tayari na serikali itampatia nyumba mzuri mbali na ile tumejenga hapa. Sasa tutampatia mjane wake," said Ruto.

ADVERTISEMENT

In honour of Kiptum’s legacy and the pride he brought the country during his career in athletics that was halted by death at the tender age of 24, the President noted that government would support his family.

President Ruto's caution on lifestyle

The President also cautioned against a particular lifestyle which he did not explain further, hinting that the same might have resulted in the late world record marathon holder’s death.

“We all need to be mindful of our lifestyles so that we can avoid instances like these, where a very promising good Kenyan has lost life.

“We are going to involve the managers, to ensure we mentor young people and young athletes into great sportsmen. The older sportsmen and women should do more in mentoring and guiding the young ones to help be successful.” Ruto advised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The President eulogised Kiptum as an "ambitious, disciplined and focused" sportsman who defied all odds to become an icon, breaking world record in the process.

"He had more reasons not to succeed than he had to succeed. But he worked against the odds. He could have said I come from a village that is not well known, or I come from a family that cannot cater for him or he does not have running shoes... you heard he ran barefoot in his earlier days. He didn't see those as impediments to his ambition and his success," said Ruto.