
Wife eulogises Kiptum & shares how death snatched their upcoming dream wedding [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Asenath Rotich struggled to hold back tears as she recalled how death has affected the family and snatched their plans of a dream wedding

The late Kelvin Kiptum's wife, Asenath Rotich, delivered a touching and heartfelt tribute to her husband during his funeral service on Friday, February 23.
The emotional eulogy captured the profound loss and enduring love she holds for the marathon world record holder, whose life was tragically cut short.

Asenath's words resonated with the pain and shock of losing a partner too soon, expressing the difficulty of saying goodbye.

"My dear love, I can't learn how to say goodbye to you. With weak fingers and pain in my heart," she began, her voice a testament to the depth of her grief.

The loss of Kelvin not only marks the end of his physical presence but leaves a void in the lives of Asenath and their children.

Despite her overwhelming sorrow, Asenath vowed to find strength for their children, promising to be a pillar of support and to keep Kelvin's memory alive through their smiles.

"I promise to gather my strength for the sake of our children," she affirmed, highlighting her determination to persevere in the face of adversity for the sake of their family.

The speech also touched upon the future plans and dreams that Asenath and Kelvin had shared, including their anticipation of a vibrant wedding ceremony slated for April 2024.

This unfulfilled dream adds a layer of sadness to her tribute, as it speaks to the abrupt and unforeseen nature of life's twists and turns.

"We have been planning for a big day to tie our knots in a colorful wedding ceremony in April 2024, but God’s plans are greater," Asenath reflected, accepting the harsh reality with a heavy heart.

In a powerful declaration of enduring love, Asenath promised to make her vows of love to Kelvin even in his absence, a touching reminder of the unbreakable bond they shared.

She remembered him as the "best husband and father," underscoring the profound impact he had on their lives.

Asenath's words, "Till we meet again my love, dance with the angels," offered a hopeful note amidst the sorrow, envisioning Kelvin at peace and in a better place.

Her tribute was not just a farewell but a celebration of the love, joy, and memories they shared, promising to carry his legacy forward through their children.

The courage and love Asenath Rotich displayed in her eulogy moved all who were present, serving as a powerful reminder of the strength of the human spirit in the face of loss.

Her tribute to Kelvin Kiptum will be remembered as a testament to their love, a love that, even in the darkest times, continues to shine brightly.

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.



