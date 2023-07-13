Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures

According to the survey results, Ruto received a C+ rating for his overall performance.

Among the various aspects evaluated, the launch of the Hustler Fund garnered the most attention, with 10% of respondents mentioning it. However, no other achievement reached double-digit recognition.

President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Main achievements of Ruto so far

Hustler Fund, Bottom Up Economy 10%

Reducing agricultural costs/ other agricultural support

Enhancing national unity/cohesion

Providing Jobs/financial support for the needy (Youth/Elderly/Disabled/Students)

Improving Security

Completing/launching infrastructure projects (Roads/water/electricity, etc.)

Education sector (hiring teachers/reducing cost/JSS/CBC)

Taxation policies, debt repayment, general economic improvement

The survey also revealed a decline in public perception regarding the achievements of the Kenya Kwanza Government from March to June.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

More than half of the surveyed Kenyans expressed the belief that the government has achieved nothing during this period.

This sentiment was shared across the political spectrum, indicating a widespread agreement on the perceived lack of progress.

One of the primary concerns expressed by Kenyans, irrespective of their political affiliations, was the continuing or worsening economic hardship.

President William Ruto was speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This issue ranked at the top of the public's mind and received considerable attention in the survey.

Additionally, the failure to fulfill campaign promises and various other economic issues were also highlighted as significant areas of concern.

Top failures of Ruto - TIFA