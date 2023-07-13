The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures

Lynet Okumu

According to the latest TIFA survey results, Ruto received a C+ rating for his overall performance

President WIlliam Ruto
President WIlliam Ruto

A recent survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has shed light on President William Ruto's overall performance and the public perception of his achievements during the months of May and June 2023.

According to the survey results, Ruto received a C+ rating for his overall performance.

Among the various aspects evaluated, the launch of the Hustler Fund garnered the most attention, with 10% of respondents mentioning it. However, no other achievement reached double-digit recognition.

President William Ruto speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
President William Ruto speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
  • Hustler Fund, Bottom Up Economy 10%
  • Reducing agricultural costs/ other agricultural support
  • Enhancing national unity/cohesion
  • Providing Jobs/financial support for the needy (Youth/Elderly/Disabled/Students)
  • Improving Security
  • Completing/launching infrastructure projects (Roads/water/electricity, etc.)
  • Education sector (hiring teachers/reducing cost/JSS/CBC)
  • Taxation policies, debt repayment, general economic improvement

The survey also revealed a decline in public perception regarding the achievements of the Kenya Kwanza Government from March to June.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
More than half of the surveyed Kenyans expressed the belief that the government has achieved nothing during this period.

This sentiment was shared across the political spectrum, indicating a widespread agreement on the perceived lack of progress.

One of the primary concerns expressed by Kenyans, irrespective of their political affiliations, was the continuing or worsening economic hardship.

President William Ruto speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
President William Ruto speaking during a round-table with President of France Emmanuel Macron, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the President of the World Bank Group Ajay Banga in the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris.
This issue ranked at the top of the public's mind and received considerable attention in the survey.

Additionally, the failure to fulfill campaign promises and various other economic issues were also highlighted as significant areas of concern.

  • Increased public debt
  • Increased Insecurity: North Rift
  • GoK appointments
  • Bad leadership: abuse of office, dictatorship
  • Increased corruption
  • Taxation/Housing Levy
  • General economic policy
  • Failed campaign promises
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

ADVERTISEMENT

