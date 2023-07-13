A recent survey conducted by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA) has shed light on President William Ruto's overall performance and the public perception of his achievements during the months of May and June 2023.
Kenyans rank Ruto’s biggest achievements & failures
According to the survey results, Ruto received a C+ rating for his overall performance.
Among the various aspects evaluated, the launch of the Hustler Fund garnered the most attention, with 10% of respondents mentioning it. However, no other achievement reached double-digit recognition.
Main achievements of Ruto so far
- Hustler Fund, Bottom Up Economy 10%
- Reducing agricultural costs/ other agricultural support
- Enhancing national unity/cohesion
- Providing Jobs/financial support for the needy (Youth/Elderly/Disabled/Students)
- Improving Security
- Completing/launching infrastructure projects (Roads/water/electricity, etc.)
- Education sector (hiring teachers/reducing cost/JSS/CBC)
- Taxation policies, debt repayment, general economic improvement
The survey also revealed a decline in public perception regarding the achievements of the Kenya Kwanza Government from March to June.
More than half of the surveyed Kenyans expressed the belief that the government has achieved nothing during this period.
This sentiment was shared across the political spectrum, indicating a widespread agreement on the perceived lack of progress.
One of the primary concerns expressed by Kenyans, irrespective of their political affiliations, was the continuing or worsening economic hardship.
This issue ranked at the top of the public's mind and received considerable attention in the survey.
Additionally, the failure to fulfill campaign promises and various other economic issues were also highlighted as significant areas of concern.
Top failures of Ruto - TIFA
- Increased public debt
- Increased Insecurity: North Rift
- GoK appointments
- Bad leadership: abuse of office, dictatorship
- Increased corruption
- Taxation/Housing Levy
- General economic policy
- Failed campaign promises
