The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Charles Ouma

Prior to the protests that were largely led by Gen Z, Ruto’s frequent international trips attracted the attention of Kenyans who questioned the benefits of the trips to the country.

File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane
File image of President William Ruto boarding a plane

President William Ruto is set to fly out of the country in his first trip in close to two months.

Recommended articles

President Ruto trip to Kigali, Rwanda will see him attend the inauguration ceremony of President Paul Kagame who won won elections for his fourth term in office on July 15 2024.

"President William Ruto travels to Kigali, Rwanda, today at the invitation of H.E. Paul Kagame to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Kagame for his fourth term, following the successful July 15th election," State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed stated in an update.

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

For close to two months now, the Head of State has remained within the borders of Kenya, with the frequent trips that were the norm prior to Gen Z protests becoming a thing of the past.

READ: DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

Prior to the protests that were largely led by Gen Z, Ruto’s frequent international trips attracted the attention of Kenyans who began to question the benefits of the trips to the country.

His last international trip was on 13 June when he flew to Italy to attend the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia and then headed straight to Switzerland for the first summit on peace in Ukraine before jetting back.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his defense, Ruto clarified that all his trips have seen the country benefit immensely, including enhancing Kenya’s profile among nations.

He also dismissed the tag of being labelled a tourist even as questions arose on how much is spent on each international trip for the President and his delegation.

Upon returning to Kenya, Ruto found his hands full dealing with protests as the citizenry took to the streets to demand better governance, accountability, and end to corruption and wastage of public resources.

Police deployed in Nairobi on Thursday during Nane Nane protests
Police deployed in Nairobi on Thursday during Nane Nane protests Police deployed in Nairobi on Thursday during Nane Nane protests Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

What began as protests against Finance Bill 2024 quickly evolved to protests in which Kenyans demanded action on a number of issues with the arrogance of elected leaders and the flashy lifestyle of his cabinet also coming under scrutiny.

READ: If anyone misinterpreted me, I'm sorry - Butita's reflection on Finance Bill stand

Tuesdays and Thursdays became regular protest days across the country, with President William Ruto taking several steps to contain the situation as the protesters added his immediate resignation among their demands.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Joho steals the show with overwhelming welcome in first working tour with Ruto

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Raila affirms his stance on demos in statement on 'Nane Nane' protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

Kalonzo & Karua warn IG & government over response to peaceful protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Money Fest matatu linked to Ruto's son allegedly undergoes inspection

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff