Privileges & immunities Ford Foundation and its staff enjoy in Kenya

Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei has diclosed that the Ford Foundation enjoys immunities and privileges similar to diplomatic organisations in Kenya.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday evening, PS Sing’oei said that the foundation has operated in Kenya for about 60 years.

“We have a cooperation agreement since 1968 with the Ford Foundation. Ford Foundation is one of the unique NGOs operating in Kenya and in East Africa because it has quasi diplomatic character what do I mean by that? I mean it enjoys privileges and immunities that are almost similar to a diplomatic mission,” the PS stated.

A quasi-diplomatic entity refers to an organisation, institution, or entity that operates in a manner similar to a diplomatic mission but does not have the full official status of a recognised embassy or consulate.

These entities engage in activities related to international relations, such as promoting cultural exchange, trade, and bilateral cooperation, but they do not enjoy the full diplomatic immunities and privileges accorded to official diplomatic missions.

Some of the privileges and immunities include tax exemption for its staff, importation of goods and services without paying duty.

Ford Foundation president Darren Walker Pulse Live Kenya

The Ford Foundation is a private foundation established to advance human welfare through grants and initiatives focused on social justice, economic equality, education, and human rights, among other areas.

While the Ford Foundation engages in international activities and works with governments, NGOs, and other stakeholders around the world, its role is primarily philanthropic.

It does not represent any government though it may collaborate with diplomatic missions and international organisations to achieve its goals.

Though NGOs are under the authority of the Ministry of Interior, the State Deparment of Foreign Affairs is in charge of diplomatic privilges and immunities.

Gov’t accuses Ford Foundation of funding protests

In July 2024, the Kenyan government accused the Ford Foundation of funding 16 civil society organisations to the tune of Sh752 million ($5.78 million) between April 2023 and May 2024, with an additional Sh194 million ($1.49 million) in unexplained expedited funding over the last month.

The government claimed these organisations were behind the recent nationwide protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Protestors in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

In a letter to Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, PS Korir Sing'oei listed the 16 grantees, including Africa Uncensored Limited, Kenya Human Rights Commission, and Transparency International.

He demanded the Ford Foundation provide full details of its grantees, approved programs, budgets, and disbursements over the past year.

The Ford Foundation denied the government's allegations, emphasising the transparency of its grant-making processes.

The organisation stated that its funding information is publicly available on its website and that it supports Kenyans' right to peacefully advocate for justice without violence.