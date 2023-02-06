Probe into robbery at Mudavadi's Karen home takes unexpected turn

Lang’ata OCPD Monica Kimani denied reports of the incident, claiming that Mudavadi’s home is heavily guarded and such a security breach could not have taken place.

However, the home where the stolen items were kept is only 10 meters away from Mudavadi's primary residence and serves as a storage facility. It is located next to another house used by household employees.

The robbery was reported by Mudavadi’s son Moses, who received information from a house help.

Although Kimani refuted the claims that a TV and gas cylinder were stolen, local mainstream media reported that ten General Service Unit (GSU) officers were questioned over the incident.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed two men scaling the perimeter wall and covering one of the cameras with a plastic object to hide their identity. They then stole the property before escaping.

The security of senior government officials like the Prime Cabinet Secretary is usually provided by a combination of government agencies, including the General Service Unit (GSU).

These agencies are responsible for the personal protection of the officials and the security of their homes and official buildings.

Recently, Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome faced pressure to explain the reorganization of security officers attached to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, and former PS Karanja Kibicho.

Koome explained that the National Police Service replaced the security team leaders with those of a lower rank as required by law.

“There is a presidential escort commander who is an assistant IG. Those other units whether protecting the deputy president or retired president must be of lower rank for command and control purposes.

“The officer who was there was an assistant IG, I have recalled that officer to be given command and responsibility commensurate with his rank,” Koome said.

He added that the security reorganization was done in good faith and that any leader with security concerns could reach out to him.

The IG emphasized that the same level of security cannot be provided to retired government officials and that active Cabinet Secretaries.

"We can’t provide the same level of security to retired government officials and there are active CS’s who must be in the office by 6:00 am and leave at 10:00 pm," the IG said.