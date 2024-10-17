The sports category has moved to a new website.

Profile of DP Gachagua’s Israeli-schooled lawyer Elisha Ongoya

Amos Robi

Ongoya became the highlight of Gachagua's senate impeachment trial for his tough cross-examination of Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the lawmaker behind the motion

Advocate Elisha Ongoya
Advocate Elisha Ongoya
  • He gained recognition for his role in the Senate trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
  • Ongoya's legal career began at the University of Nairobi and was further developed at the Galilee International Management Institute in Israel
  • He has successfully defended politicians in high-profile cases like Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment trials

Elisha Ongoya has become a familiar name in Kenyans' mouth, for his commanding courtroom presence.

His recent role in Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's Senate trial has thrust him further into the national spotlight, particularly for his tough cross-examination of Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, the architect of the impeachment motion.

However, Ongoya’s legal acumen stretches far beyond this high-profile case, with a career built on defending top politicians.

Ongoya’s journey into law began at the University of Nairobi, where he earned his law degree.

Advocate Elisha Ongoya
Advocate Elisha Ongoya Pulse Live Kenya

He then joined the Galilee International Management Institute (GIMI) in Israel, where he furthered his studies in the Management of Higher Learning.

These experiences laid a solid foundation for his career in law and academia.

His early education saw him excel at St. Paul's Ikahlika Primary School and Musingu High School.

Ongoya’s legal career has been marked by defending key political figures in critical moments.

In addition to his current work representing Gachagua, Ongoya was instrumental in Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment trials, where his defence ensured her political survival.

Advocate Elisha Ong'oya
Advocate Elisha Ong'oya Pulse Live Kenya

His courtroom skills are often described as sharp, meticulous, and commanding, traits that have made him a sought-after legal counsel.

One of his most notable achievements was his pivotal role in halting the controversial Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Ongoya’s legal team successfully argued against the initiative in both the High Court and the Court of Appeal, where it was ruled unconstitutional.

Advocate Elisha Ongoya
Advocate Elisha Ongoya Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to his courtroom work, Ongoya is a respected academic. He serves as a senior lecturer at Kabarak University’s School of Law.

He is also a practising partner at Ongoya and Wambola Advocates, a Nairobi-based law firm.

