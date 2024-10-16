DP Impeachment: Investor reveals new details of Sh412M secret deal with Gachagua

One of the accusations that has been levelled against the DP is acquisition of hotels worth Sh5.2 billion among them Olive Garden Hotel.

The affidavit, submitted on October 11, 2024, raises questions about the Deputy President's involvement in the acquisition of assets linked to his deceased brother, Nderitu Gachagua.

Muchira, a shareholder and director of TM Civil Engineering Limited, reveals in the affidavit his personal knowledge of a secret arrangement between himself and the Deputy President regarding the sale of Olive Garden Hotel, a property initially part of the late Nderitu Gachagua’s estate.

According to the document, Gachagua convinced Muchira in March 2023 to purchase the hotel.

Businessman Peterson Njomo Muchira Pulse Live Kenya

Key Claims in the Affidavit

Muchira said that the sale of Olive Garden Hotel was part of a secret deal in which Rigathi Gachagua allegedly agreed to refund the purchase price of Sh412 million to him.

The affidavit details a "secret arrangement," indicating that Gachagua would eventually buy back the hotel after its renovation.

The hotel renovation was to be executed by a contractor appointed and paid by the Deputy President.

To allegedly protect Gachagua’s undisclosed interest in the hotel, Muchira claimed he appointed Julianne Jahenda as a signatory to the hotel’s accounts.

Jahenda, who is described as an associate of the Deputy President, was assigned to run the hotel.

Gachagua's defence

In his defence in the National Assembly, DP Gachagua said that the hotel was sold to TM Civil Engineering Limited in line with instructions from his late brother's will.

Rigathi Gachagua with the late Nderitu Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

The late former governor Nderitu Gachagua, in his last will said, "Save for the properties that I have specifically bequeathed under Article Five above, I direct the executors of my will and the administrators of my estate to liquidate all the assets and upon settlement of my liabilities, distribute the net proceeds in the following manner."