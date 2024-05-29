Profile of woman who scammed bank CEO millions by invoking Raila's name

A Kenyan woman has been accused of masterminding a complex scheme to defraud a Nigerian investor of Sh25 million by invoking the name of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has brought charges against Faith Mwikali Ndiwa, uncovering how she conned a bank CEO Sh25 million and bought a high-end vehicle.

The saga began in May 2022 when Mwikali, posing as a savvy investor, approached a Nigerian CEO in the financial services sector.

Pulse Live Kenya

Initially, she sought his expertise in managing Sh70 million. This initial engagement was the foundation upon which she built her case.

Having gained the investor's trust, she later approached him with a proposition for a new project.

Claiming to work for a relative of Raila Odinga, she spun a convincing story about a lucrative contract to supply mosquito nets.

She assured the investor of immense profits, should he provide the necessary funding to complete the deal.

Enticed by the potential returns, the investor agreed to part with Sh25 million, delivered in instalments between June and December 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

The disappearance and discovery

Following the transfer of funds, Mwikali's behaviour took a sudden turn. She vanished, cutting off all communication by switching off her phone.

Alarmed and suspicious, the investor reported the incident to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

An investigation quickly unravelled the truth: the alleged contract was fictitious, and Mwikali had used the money to purchase a new Range Rover.

The arrest and charges

The investigation led to the Mwikali's arrest on May 18, 2024. Authorities discovered that she had gone to great lengths to fabricate her professional background, including presenting a fake job card claiming she worked as a physician for the First Lady.

Her LinkedIn profile, listed impressive credentials and associations with esteemed organisations like UNDP, UNICEF, KEMRI, and the Central Bank.

Milimani Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

On her profile, Mwikali says she is a a medical professional and a sexual and reproductive health rights expert with a strong interest in working with communities and the most vulnerable people and key populations in the society.