The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

Charles Ouma

Protests have broken out at the ACK Pro-Cathedral Church in Nyahururu County where President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are attending a Sunday service mass.

Protests break out outside ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service
Protests break out outside ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service

Videos shared online show hundreds of protesters, mostly in black chanting anti-government songs.

Recommended articles

Police can also be seen in the video during the peaceful protests that happened outside the venue where the President and his deputy were.

Politics was not welcome at the pulpit with Anglican Arch Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit declining a request from DP Rigathi Gachagua to allow politicians speak at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

Only the President and his deputy were allowed to speak, with their messages striking a diplomatic tone and acknowledging the ongoing protests.

“I want to congratulate our young people for coming out and being concerned about Kenya’s affairs. They have done a democratic duty to stand and be recognised. We are going to have a conversation with you so that we can identify your issues and work together as a nation.” President Ruto stated.

On his part, Ole Sapit called for peace, noting that protesters on the streets are sons and daughters of Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also recounted how his son jumped out of his vehicle to join protesters on the streets of Narok.

“To the Gen zs the country is yours. Let us all share by listening to one another. What is happening is something unexpected and extra ordinary. Gen Zs are not enemies of the nation. Let the police not use excessive force and the Gen Zs should also not be lawless.” Ole Sapit stated.

READ: Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

Earlier on, security had been beefed up at the church with congregants subjected to mandatory security screening.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

Finance Bill protests at midnight: How demos went down at nightclubs across the country

Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

How gen z took Finance Bill protest to church with #OccupyChurches trending

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Ruto’s revamped security in Nyahururu: Mandatory search, screening equipment & police presence

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

Nigerian pastor who prophesied Ruto’s win releases new prophesy & changes he should make

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

MP turns to gen z for help in tracing Justin Muturi’s son allegedly abducted by police

Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

Government links gen z protests to Russia-Ukraine conflict & 4 issues championed by Ruto

2 Reasons Kenyans may fail in recalling members of parliament

2 Reasons Kenyans may fail in recalling members of parliament

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and killing a judge

Tale of commander who killed magistrate: Health struggles, 3 wives & harassment claims

An undercover police officer arrests an activist within the Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) during a demonstration against the Financial Bill 2023. Photo by John Ochieng

Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Jowie Irungu in court with his parents

Family reveals what killed Jowie Irungu's father as legal team gives way forward