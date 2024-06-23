Protests break out at ACK Nyahururu church where Ruto & Gachagua are attending service [Video]

Police can also be seen in the video during the peaceful protests that happened outside the venue where the President and his deputy were.

Politics was not welcome at the pulpit with Anglican Arch Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit declining a request from DP Rigathi Gachagua to allow politicians speak at the event.

Only the President and his deputy were allowed to speak, with their messages striking a diplomatic tone and acknowledging the ongoing protests.

“I want to congratulate our young people for coming out and being concerned about Kenya’s affairs. They have done a democratic duty to stand and be recognised. We are going to have a conversation with you so that we can identify your issues and work together as a nation.” President Ruto stated.

Ole Sapit recounts how son jumped out of his car to join protests in Narok

On his part, Ole Sapit called for peace, noting that protesters on the streets are sons and daughters of Kenyans.

He also recounted how his son jumped out of his vehicle to join protesters on the streets of Narok.

“To the Gen zs the country is yours. Let us all share by listening to one another. What is happening is something unexpected and extra ordinary. Gen Zs are not enemies of the nation. Let the police not use excessive force and the Gen Zs should also not be lawless.” Ole Sapit stated.