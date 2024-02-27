CS Kuria announces crackdown on 900,000 gov't employees

Public Service CS Moses made the announcement on Tuesday, February 27, amidst growing concerns over the alarming prevalence of ghost workers across various sectors of the government.

CS Moses underscored the gravity of the situation, highlighting how the presence of ghost workers has been siphoning funds meant for essential services, including education, healthcare, and social welfare.

"As a country deeply rooted in religious beliefs, it's imperative that we take concrete actions to exorcise these ghosts from our midst," he declared.

Reports have surfaced of ghost civil servants drawing salaries without rendering any service, ghost teachers listed in school registers, and even capitation funds being allocated to non-existent students.

A recent report by the Public Service Commission revealed that State House, the Department of Immigration and New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) were the leading public entities with an unaccounted workforce.

Furthermore, cash transfers intended for elderly citizens have been found lining the pockets of ghost beneficiaries, amplifying the strain on public resources.

To combat this pervasive issue, the Ministry of Public Service is rolling out a comprehensive strategy.

Central to this initiative is the implementation of biometric registration for all individuals on the government payroll, encompassing approximately 900,000 employees nationwide, including those in various county administrations.

This move aims to establish a foolproof system that verifies the existence and authenticity of every employee, thereby rooting out any fraudulent or non-existent entries.

In addition to biometric registration, a rigorous payroll audit is underway to scrutinize every aspect of government expenditure.

This audit seeks to identify discrepancies, irregularities, and instances of ghost employment, with the ultimate goal of streamlining the payroll system and ensuring that taxpayer funds are utilised efficiently.

CS Kuria emphasised the need for transparency and accountability in the management of public finances, stating, "We owe it to the citizens to safeguard their hard-earned money and ensure that it is channeled towards tangible development projects that benefit the entire nation."