Rachel Ruto forms prayer strategy team ahead of Haiti mission

This is in preparation for the Kenya-led multinational security intervention in Haiti, a mission that has already pledged the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan troops.

The First Lady Rachel Ruto made this announcement during the launch of the highly awaited "Fourth Man" EP by 1005 Songs & More.

She had attended the event following a pivotal meeting with religious leaders from Kenya, Haiti, and the United States on Friday.

The gathering aimed to solidify a tri-nation prayer coalition in support of the upcoming deployment.

Emphasizing the critical role of prayer in the mission's success, Rachel Ruto stated, "We cannot allow our police to go to Haiti without prayer. We had pastors from Haiti, America, and we are seeing how these three countries can come together to pray because we believe with prayer everything is possible."

The first lady said the team would invoke divine guidance and protection over the forces to be deployed and the broader mission of restoring peace and stability in Haiti.

"We have come together to say we want to form a prayer strategy, and we would like you to join us in praying for this great country of Haiti because we know the Lord can transform Haiti. We have seen what God has done for the nation of Kenya, and we believe God can do the same for nations of the world," she added.

The coalition aims to galvanize support from various faith communities across the participating nations, creating a robust spiritual backing for the personnel involved in the mission.

Kenya pauses deployment of police to Haiti, here's why

In March, the government was forced to delay the deployment of police officers to troubled Haiti.

This came after the surprise resignation of former Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry on March 12.

Henry’s resignation threw a spanner in the works because as it stands, there is no government for the the deployed troops to work with.