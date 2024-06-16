The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Charles Ouma

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto gave her testimony in neighbouring Uganda

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto has recounted how she teamed up with President William Ruto to resolve one of the country's worst crisis through divine intervention.

Recommended articles

The first lady who was speaking at a prayer rally in neighbouring Uganda maintained that Kenya experienced the worst drought in 40 years with the drought running into 2022.

She shared that it is during this time that God spoke to her with clear instructions.

READ: Rachel Ruto: I prayed for dirty borehole water and it miraculously became clean

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the first lady, God told her and her team that the nation needed to repent.

“In 2022, Kenya faced its worst drought in 40 years with some areas missing rainfall for over four consecutive seasons.

“In one of our prayer meetings, the Lord spoke to us to gather the nation in repentance and pray to God for the blessings of rain.” Mama Rachel Ruto explained.

Kenya's First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto
Kenya's First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto Kenya's First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

With this message from God, the first lady stated that she informed President William Ruto of the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

He responded by setting aside a day for prayers and repentance.

READ: Ruto’s friends, PAs & bloggers want to order me around - furious Gachagua laments

In the days preceding the national prayer day, she led her team infasting and prayers for the country.

She shared that the nation turned to God in prayers onFebruary 14, 2023 at the Nyayo International Stadium.

We petitioned God to bless us with rain and immediately after the assembly, light rains were reported in some parts of the country,” the first lady testified.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that 30 days after the national prayers, God answered.

According to her, the country recorded 2.6 million livestock deaths.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto at Nyayo National Stadium for Benny Hinn's crusade
First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto at Nyayo National Stadium for Benny Hinn's crusade Pulse Live Kenya

Indeed the country witnessed heavy rains after a prolonged period of drough.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 5.4 million people faced acute malnutrition with prices of basic commodities soaring.

“The price of maize and beans was 60 to 90% higher than the previous year and food security was a big challenge,” the First Lady added.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Charlene Ruto, Waiguru & Lynn Ngugi dazzle at the East Africa Women of Excellence Awards

Charlene Ruto, Waiguru & Lynn Ngugi dazzle at the East Africa Women of Excellence Awards

Ruto’s friends, PAs & bloggers want to order me around - furious Gachagua laments

Ruto’s friends, PAs & bloggers want to order me around - furious Gachagua laments

My problem with Ruto’s men: DP Gachagua exposes alleged plot to incite leaders against him

My problem with Ruto’s men: DP Gachagua exposes alleged plot to incite leaders against him

Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti dies in hospital after gun attack

Makadara Magistrate Monica Kivuti dies in hospital after gun attack

DP Gachagua celebrates success of project that saw him receive threats

DP Gachagua celebrates success of project that saw him receive threats

Suspension of foreign trips & other directives given to Azimio MPs as Finance Bill 2024 battle shapes up

Suspension of foreign trips & other directives given to Azimio MPs as Finance Bill 2024 battle shapes up

Gachagua explains sudden shift in political stand that has rattled Ruto's men

Gachagua explains sudden shift in political stand that has rattled Ruto's men

Media Council considers accreditation of content creators

Media Council considers accreditation of content creators

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Beth Waithera embraces her baby [Citizen Digital]

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome

Social media dos & don'ts for police under the NPS guidelines

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura

Gov't counters allegations by Uhuru on retirement perks, lists benefits granted