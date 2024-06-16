Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

The first lady who was speaking at a prayer rally in neighbouring Uganda maintained that Kenya experienced the worst drought in 40 years with the drought running into 2022.

She shared that it is during this time that God spoke to her with clear instructions.

According to the first lady, God told her and her team that the nation needed to repent.

“In 2022, Kenya faced its worst drought in 40 years with some areas missing rainfall for over four consecutive seasons.

“In one of our prayer meetings, the Lord spoke to us to gather the nation in repentance and pray to God for the blessings of rain.” Mama Rachel Ruto explained.

With this message from God, the first lady stated that she informed President William Ruto of the same.

He responded by setting aside a day for prayers and repentance.

In the days preceding the national prayer day, she led her team infasting and prayers for the country.

She shared that the nation turned to God in prayers onFebruary 14, 2023 at the Nyayo International Stadium.

“We petitioned God to bless us with rain and immediately after the assembly, light rains were reported in some parts of the country,” the first lady testified.

Rachel Ruto on God's response to prayers

She added that 30 days after the national prayers, God answered.

According to her, the country recorded 2.6 million livestock deaths.

Indeed the country witnessed heavy rains after a prolonged period of drough.

More than 5.4 million people faced acute malnutrition with prices of basic commodities soaring.