The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Netizens react to family fashion statement in Governor's photo with Ruto

Amos Robi

The president was hosted by Barasa's family at their home in Harambee, Matungulu Sub-county

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his family pose for a photo with President William Ruto
Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his family pose for a photo with President William Ruto

Netizens have been buzzing with reactions to a recent photograph featuring Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa's family alongside President William Ruto during the President's visit to the Western region.

President Ruto took a moment to take a moment with the Kakamega first family's home in Harambee, Matungu Sub-county.

The photo included the governor, his wife, Prof Janet Kassily Barasa, and their three children.

However, it was not the presidential visit itself that stole the spotlight; it was the family's choice of fashion that set tongues wagging.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Barasa was spotted wearing a Kaunda suit, while his wife, Prof Janet Kassily Barasa, donned an elegant Ankara top and dress. Their children also sported Ankara outfits.

President William Ruto signing the visitors' book at Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa's home
President William Ruto signing the visitors' book at Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa's home President William Ruto signing the visitors' book at Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa's home Pulse Live Kenya

READ: What Kenyans are saying about Ruto's new-found liking for Kaunda suits [Photos]

The fashion choice, particularly the governor's attire and the Ankara outfits ignited a flurry of comments from netizens.

Some argued that the governor's clothing, seen by some as simple and unpretentious, reflected a humble lifestyle despite his high-ranking status.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, on the contrary, applauded the family's fashion choices, stating that they were championing the work of local tailors in Kakamega County.

There were other users who felt the governor's family wardrobe choices could have been done better.

Governor Fernandes Barasa's wife speaking at their home when they hosted President William Ruto
Governor Fernandes Barasa's wife speaking at their home when they hosted President William Ruto Governor Fernandes Barasa's wife speaking at their home when they hosted President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Below are some of the reactions :

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. King'ori Kuna hii picha ya President Ruto, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his family. Hapo kwa looku waliamua buy Kakamega build Kakamega! This is how all government officials wanafaa and their families wanafaa kudress

Elias Ndung'u Waluhya na Kitenge, if living a humble life was a person, Barasa would be the man..... whoever dresses them should be told mambo ni ngapi?...

Ramesh Saxen Fernandes Barasa is taking this Ruto Kaunda suit challenge seriously

Max Governor FCPA Fernandes Barasa OGW is a typical Luhya stingy man. Anapiga watoto vitenge za 700 na viatu za mtumba mwenyewe anakula kaunda suit ya 1800 faster faster.

Ramesh Saxena If you have a problem with how Gov. Fernandes Barasa and his family dressed up to meet President Ruto, you're one of the problems ailing Afrika!

ADVERTISEMENT

Baba Zahra When Fernandes Barasa heard Mambo no Matatu. He opted to go the KAUNDA SUIT

Recommended articles

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Netizens react to family fashion statement in Governor's photo with Ruto

Netizens react to family fashion statement in Governor's photo with Ruto

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

4 insightful answers to why he hasn't proposed

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

5 weird things that can help you live longer

5 weird things that can help you live longer

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

Is it wise to use laxatives for stomach upsets like constipation, bloating?

10 qualities guys look for in a woman

10 qualities guys look for in a woman

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

10 historic inventions that have made everyday life simpler

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

A 'Gen Z Bible' account is translating the Bible into internet slang. Viewers love it, but a theological scholar thinks it's cheapening the faith.

Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

Put the phone down: 4 ways technology is damaging your marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yvonne Mugure answers questions from Pulse Kenya presenter Muthoni Irungu during the launch of the Medigah London Hair app at the Social House, Nairobi on August 24, 2023

My most expensive wig is worth Sh580,000 - Yvonne Mugure

Best shoes for brides [Jimmychoo]

5 most beautiful shoes for brides

Kidi's fashion

KiDi's fashion statement sparks debate

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his family pose for a photo with President William Ruto

Netizens react to family fashion statement in Governor's photo with Ruto