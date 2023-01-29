Raila outlines next steps in fiery speech at Jacaranda rally

A tough-talking Raila, while addressing his supporters at the Jacaranda grounds, Odinga reiterated the demands that he first articulated on January 23 when he jetted into the country from South Africa.

He demanded that the Kenya Kwanza government resign immediately and appealed to his supporters to say no to the UDA regime and resist the punitive taxes rolled out by the administration, likening President William Ruto to the biblical Zacchaeus who was a tax collector.

“Bwana Ruto sasa amekuwa yule Zakayo ambaye alikuwa anatoza ushuru kwa Bibilia. Tumeambia Wakenya wakatae kutoa ushuru kwa bwana Zakayo. (Mr. Ruto has turned into Zacchaeus who was collecting taxes in the Bible. We have told Kenyans to refuse to pay taxes to Mr. Zacchaeus.” Odinga slammed.

He also decried that the regime has replaced government officials in key parastatals and replaced them with shady characters and UDA cronies, paving the way for unprecedented looting of public resources.

Pulse Live Kenya

The ODM party leader alleged that the interference has also spilled from state parastatals to one of Kenya’s most profitable companies in telecommunications and questioned who stands to reap the benefits.

“We ask Kenyans to totally reject all these policies and demand that UDA resigns immediately from office. In the next week we are going to continue with these public consultations. Our next stop is Kibra, Kamkunji grounds and after that we head to Machakos.” Odinga added.