ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila outlines next steps in fiery speech at Jacaranda rally

Charles Ouma

Raila also demanded that President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza government should resign immediately

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters at Jacaranda Grounds, Nairobi on Sunday, January 29, 2022
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters at Jacaranda Grounds, Nairobi on Sunday, January 29, 2022

Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga today led his troops in a politically charged rally at Jacaranda grounds where he demanded the immediate resignation of President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration and outlined his next plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A tough-talking Raila, while addressing his supporters at the Jacaranda grounds, Odinga reiterated the demands that he first articulated on January 23 when he jetted into the country from South Africa.

He demanded that the Kenya Kwanza government resign immediately and appealed to his supporters to say no to the UDA regime and resist the punitive taxes rolled out by the administration, likening President William Ruto to the biblical Zacchaeus who was a tax collector.

“Bwana Ruto sasa amekuwa yule Zakayo ambaye alikuwa anatoza ushuru kwa Bibilia. Tumeambia Wakenya wakatae kutoa ushuru kwa bwana Zakayo. (Mr. Ruto has turned into Zacchaeus who was collecting taxes in the Bible. We have told Kenyans to refuse to pay taxes to Mr. Zacchaeus.” Odinga slammed.

He also decried that the regime has replaced government officials in key parastatals and replaced them with shady characters and UDA cronies, paving the way for unprecedented looting of public resources.

Azimio brigade, led by Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Wycliffe Oparanya, Eugene Wamalwa during a Sunday Church Service at Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) in Donholm Nairobi on January 29, 2023
Azimio brigade, led by Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, Wycliffe Oparanya, Eugene Wamalwa during a Sunday Church Service at Jesus Teaching Ministry (JTM) in Donholm Nairobi on January 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI takes action following Azimio's poll rigging claims and results

The ODM party leader alleged that the interference has also spilled from state parastatals to one of Kenya’s most profitable companies in telecommunications and questioned who stands to reap the benefits.

“We ask Kenyans to totally reject all these policies and demand that UDA resigns immediately from office. In the next week we are going to continue with these public consultations. Our next stop is Kibra, Kamkunji grounds and after that we head to Machakos.” Odinga added.

Odinga disclosed that he will traverse the country in consultative meetings that will see the Azimio brigade proceed to Machakos, Nakuru, Kakamega, Kisii, Kisumu, Mombasa Kiambu, Garissa, Isiolo, Turkana and finally back to Nairobi.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila outlines next steps in fiery speech at Jacaranda rally

Raila outlines next steps in fiery speech at Jacaranda rally

How former SONU president wants Magoha honoured by the University of Nairobi

How former SONU president wants Magoha honoured by the University of Nairobi

Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement

Raila names 5 leaders in line to succeed him upon retirement

Johnson Sakaja celebrates after achieving new milestone on TikTok

Johnson Sakaja celebrates after achieving new milestone on TikTok

DCI takes action following Azimio's poll rigging claims and results

DCI takes action following Azimio's poll rigging claims and results

Bus with 42 passengers bursts into flames

Bus with 42 passengers bursts into flames

DP Gachagua confirms government will fulfill 3 requests made by Magoha’s family

DP Gachagua confirms government will fulfill 3 requests made by Magoha’s family

Truth on claims of Kalonzo dumping Raila and rejecting Azimio rallies

Truth on claims of Kalonzo dumping Raila and rejecting Azimio rallies

3 killed in grisly Saturday morning accident at notorious blackspot

3 killed in grisly Saturday morning accident at notorious blackspot

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu during the release of the 2022 KCSE Examination results.

CS Machogu addresses Nyambaria High School's exemplary KCSE results

Tirus Maina was laid to rest on January 27, 2023

Tirus Maina's 39 years ends in 3-paragraph eulogy [Photo]

Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang(The Standard)

PS Belio Kipsang makes changes to 2023 school timetable

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha

How Magoha's son revived his father, tried to buy him more time