It has been a grand disaster - Raila gives verdict on Ruto regime & way forward

While releasing a statement on Kenya Kwanza’s score card and damning verdict, Odinga noted that the president has failed in the management of the economy and its impact on cost of living and the management of education.

He noted that despite the loud claims by the administration that Kenya is on the right path and propaganda spewed by state operatives, facts reveal otherwise.

“In the past one year, that is September 2022 to September 2023, Kenyans have been treated to loud claims and boasts on how great we are doing as a nation. We have been made to believe that we are first in Africa and that we are beating our quiet neighbours in every aspect of competition and that the future is guaranteed.

“As the sun set on the first year of Kenya Kwanza, it is clear that no amount of oratory or extravagant claims can hide the harsh fact that we have had an extremely disastrous and difficult one year. Read the statement in part.

Predicting tough times ahead as Kenyans get into the second year of the Kenya Kwanza administration, Odinga noted that there will be nothing to smile about.

“Despite the rhetoric, despite the eloquent words and the confusing figures, Kenya Kwanza has been badly exposed on all fronts. As we begin the second year of Kenya Kwanza regime, it is clear we are in reckless race to the bottom… We are staring at a straight second disastrous year under Kenya Kwanza.” Added the statement.

Government spending and borrowing

The statement cited the sky-rocketing prices of basic commodities as a clear example of things moving from bad to worse, providing a lengthy list of items whose prices have increased.

The depreciating Kenyan shilling against the US Dollar, the continued borrowing and reckless spending by the regime are other areas that Azimio highlighted.

“In August 2022, the shilling was trading at 120 for one US dollar. A year later, the shilling is trading at 150 against one US dollar.

“Given the state of the economy and the promises they made during campaigns, Kenyans would have expected that Kenya Kwanza would cut down expenditure and borrowing. The regime did the complete opposite. Kenya Kwanza increased spending by Ksh400 billion; spending money it does not have and raising it by extorting more taxes from suffering Kenyans.” Read the statement.

Parents paying more and quality of education

According to Azimio, Education has been bungled by the regime with cash-strapped schools struggling and parents forced to pay more for education whose quality in itself is questionable.

“In the first one year under Kenya Kwanza, the cost of education has gone up by 225 per cent. But the quality is not guaranteed.” Odinga added.

The statement put Kenya Kwanza regime on notice to act or “await the fate that has fallen other insensitive and incompetent regimes across the continent.”

“Fellow Kenyans, this has been a disastrous one year under Kenya Kwanza. And we have no good new or encouraging words to offer. There are strong indications that things will get worse or remain the same. We however refuse to ask you to tighten your belts. You have done enough.

