Give Kenya Kwanza 5 years -Dorcas Rigathi to critics claiming govt has done nothing

Pastor Rigathi appealed to Kenyans to give the government five years for them to see the true transformation in the country.

“I would like to speak about the government because many people imagine that this government has not done anything and we are talking of only one year, give it five years and you will see transformation in this country," Pastor Rigathi who was speaking on Saturday at Kahuhia Girls’ School Prize Giving Day stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

She empasised that the Kenya Kwanza administration, led by President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua are focused on transforming Kenyans, listing giving certificates to unprivileged Kenyans who lack formal education but with skills and experience among the transformative agenda of the government.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's spouse, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Employment opportunities to Kenyans with informal education

She reiterated that issuing certificates to Kenyans with informal education would pave the way for them to secure employment and contribute to the nation’s growth.

“Government is looking into ways of giving accreditation to these people so that they too can get certificates. Your brothers who are out there who may not have had the opportunity to be in school and your sisters will now get certificates and you find them in employment,” Dorcas stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics of the Kenya Kwanza administration maintain that there is little to write home about one year after President William Ruto floored Raila Odinga and other candidates in the 2022 polls.