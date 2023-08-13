The sports category has moved to a new website.


How we funded Wajackoyah to irritate Ruto & my problems with Uhuru - Mutahi Ngunyi

Charles Ouma

Uhuru's argument was that this (supporting Ruto) would end up hurting some of us and I said in any case you will not be running for president what's the problem with it, let us do it and at least propel your deputy into office - Mutahi Ngunyi

Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta's technical advisor Mutahi Ngunyi has opened up on some of the tactics used by Azimio la Umoja to thwart President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with NTV, Ngunyi who recently declared his support for the Kenya Kwanza administration revealed that one of the tactics used was sponsoring Roots party leader George Wajackoya's manifesto launch.

The event was deliberately planned to coincide with Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto launch so as to water down the publicity of Ruto’s bid and irritate him.

"I got a little bit of it from the friends of Uhuru Kenyatta and we funded Wajackoyah's launch and the way we did it is that we wanted it to happen on the same day that Ruto was doing his launch.

"...Our thinking is that Ruto is of a choleric temper so I wanted to do this as a way of irritating him so that you have half screens on the TVs." Ngunyi said during the interview.

READ: Sleep with one eye open, you have enemies - Mutahi Ngunyi to Ruto after Eldoret chaos

In the tell-it-all interview, Ngunyi stated that he confronted Uhuru to support his then deputy, William Ruto’s bid.

According to him, what followed was swift rebuke with his accounts frozen on two occasions.

Mutahi Ngunyi
Mutahi Ngunyi Whether Kenyans want BBI or not, Uhuru & Raila will win- Mutahi Ngunyi ece-auto-gen
"Uhuru's argument was that this would end up hurting some of us and I said in any case you will not be running for president what's the problem with it, let us do it and at least propel your deputy into office.

"But when I did that I was actually asked to stop, at some point my accounts were frozen two times." He recounted.

Ngunyi recently dumped Uhuru for Ruto, explaining that he has since been convinced by facts and change of perspectives.

“Public notice: I have defected to William Ruto. I misjudged him using the dynasty lens. But if the facts change, you must change your mind. And only a fool does not change his mind. I started Project #HustlerNation. Now I must complete it. Iko Swali? #RutosMountainPlan,” Ngunyi declared X social media platform.

READ: Don’t be casual – Mutahi Ngunyi cautions Ruto as Raila celebrates accessing CBD

Ngunyi was a leading voice especially on social media where he fiercely criticized Kenya Kwanza.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

