How we funded Wajackoyah to irritate Ruto & my problems with Uhuru - Mutahi Ngunyi

In an interview with NTV, Ngunyi who recently declared his support for the Kenya Kwanza administration revealed that one of the tactics used was sponsoring Roots party leader George Wajackoya's manifesto launch.

The event was deliberately planned to coincide with Kenya Kwanza’s manifesto launch so as to water down the publicity of Ruto’s bid and irritate him.

"I got a little bit of it from the friends of Uhuru Kenyatta and we funded Wajackoyah's launch and the way we did it is that we wanted it to happen on the same day that Ruto was doing his launch.

"...Our thinking is that Ruto is of a choleric temper so I wanted to do this as a way of irritating him so that you have half screens on the TVs." Ngunyi said during the interview.

In the tell-it-all interview, Ngunyi stated that he confronted Uhuru to support his then deputy, William Ruto’s bid.

According to him, what followed was swift rebuke with his accounts frozen on two occasions.

"Uhuru's argument was that this would end up hurting some of us and I said in any case you will not be running for president what's the problem with it, let us do it and at least propel your deputy into office.

"But when I did that I was actually asked to stop, at some point my accounts were frozen two times." He recounted.

Ngunyi recently dumped Uhuru for Ruto, explaining that he has since been convinced by facts and change of perspectives.

“Public notice: I have defected to William Ruto. I misjudged him using the dynasty lens. But if the facts change, you must change your mind. And only a fool does not change his mind. I started Project #HustlerNation. Now I must complete it. Iko Swali? #RutosMountainPlan,” Ngunyi declared X social media platform.

