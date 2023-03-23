Raila makes u-turn on boycott, announces next cause of action

“Following consultations with stakeholders, we have agreed to call off our boycott of the Star Newspaper. Instead, we have filed a complaint with the Media Council of Kenya on the paper’s biases,” he said.

The Media Council of Kenya Complaints Commission is an entity that purely handles complaints that arise from breaches of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism and violation of press freedom.

His call for Azimio supporters to boycott The Star was followed by a backlash from the media fraternity and other stakeholders who criticised Odinga for interfering with media freedoms.

During the press briefing, Odinga hit out at the government over the arrest and arraignment of protestors and Azimio la Umoja supporters.

He accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating a plan to counter Azimio’s planned protests by framing opposition leaders.

Odinga claimed to have information that their rivals were planning to sponsor disguised protestors during the planned demos who would spark violence and blame it on Azimio leaders.

He alleged Gachagua’s goal was to have opposition leaders tried at the International Criminal Court