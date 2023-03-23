ADVERTISEMENT
Raila makes u-turn on boycott, announces next cause of action

Denis Mwangi

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has called off the boycott against The Star newspaper in Kenya.

Raila Odinga on his way to a political rally at Kamukunji grounds on January 23, 2023
Raila Odinga on his way to a political rally at Kamukunji grounds on January 23, 2023

Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi on Thursday, March 23, Odinga said that Azimio la Umoja leadership had decided to prosecute their grievances against the newspaper at the Media Complaints Commission.

Following consultations with stakeholders, we have agreed to call off our boycott of the Star Newspaper. Instead, we have filed a complaint with the Media Council of Kenya on the paper’s biases,” he said.

The Media Council of Kenya Complaints Commission is an entity that purely handles complaints that arise from breaches of the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism and violation of press freedom.

Raila Odinga reading a newspaper [Photo: Hon Didmus Barasa/Twitter]
Raila Odinga reading a newspaper [Photo: Hon Didmus Barasa/Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya
His call for Azimio supporters to boycott The Star was followed by a backlash from the media fraternity and other stakeholders who criticised Odinga for interfering with media freedoms.

During the press briefing, Odinga hit out at the government over the arrest and arraignment of protestors and Azimio la Umoja supporters.

He accused Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of orchestrating a plan to counter Azimio’s planned protests by framing opposition leaders.

Odinga claimed to have information that their rivals were planning to sponsor disguised protestors during the planned demos who would spark violence and blame it on Azimio leaders.

Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga during a rally in Keroka in Kisii county on Friday, February 17, 2023
Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga during a rally in Keroka in Kisii county on Friday, February 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He alleged Gachagua’s goal was to have opposition leaders tried at the International Criminal Court

We want to condemn this kind of nefarious criminal plans. We have said that we are a peacful movement, and we don't want any bloodshed,” Odinga maintained.

Denis Mwangi

