MCK denounces Raila's newspaper boycott

The council's CEO, Mr. David Omwoyo, addressed Raila's utterances as a plot to undermine the freedom of the press.

"The Media Council of Kenya takes with utmost concern utterances by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga calling for the boycott of several products and services, including Radio Africa Group's The Star Newspaper. We note that in his media address today, the former Prime Minister has singled out The Star newspaper as being among corporates that 'have become enablers and facilitators of this brutal regime' and have as such 'become the enemies of the people'.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Council takes such statements against a media house as part of efforts to manipulate public opinions and limit freedom of the press, which are both fundamental components of a healthy democracy," read the statement.

MCK added that freedom of the press is an essential right that allows journalists to report on events without fear of censorship or repression.

The MCK statement further explained that political leaders calling for the boycott of a national magazine is a way of undermining the freedom of the press.

Such statements might endanger the lives of those working at The Star because supporters of such politicians might attack the workers, according to MCK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

MCK concluded by stating that The Star workers could lose their jobs with such utterances, especially at a time when Kenya is struggling economically.

What exactly did Raila say?

Azimio leader Raila Odinga during one of his functions on March 21 urged Kenyans to boycott several products in the country from different companies including Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank, and Radio Africa media, particularly The Star newspaper.

“We call for the boycott of Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank, and Radio Africa media, particularly The Star newspaper, who have become enablers and facilitators of this brutal regime,” Mr Odinga said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya