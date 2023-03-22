ADVERTISEMENT
MCK denounces Raila's newspaper boycott

Fabian Simiyu

The Media Council of Kenya says Raila's call to boycott the newspaper undermines the freedom of the press

Raila Odinga reading a newspaper [Photo: Hon Didmus Barasa/Twitter]
Raila Odinga reading a newspaper [Photo: Hon Didmus Barasa/Twitter]

The Media Council of Kenya has criticized Azimio leader Raila Odinga's call for Kenyans to boycott products from Radio Africa Group, especially The Star newspaper.

The council's CEO, Mr. David Omwoyo, addressed Raila's utterances as a plot to undermine the freedom of the press.

"The Media Council of Kenya takes with utmost concern utterances by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga calling for the boycott of several products and services, including Radio Africa Group's The Star Newspaper. We note that in his media address today, the former Prime Minister has singled out The Star newspaper as being among corporates that 'have become enablers and facilitators of this brutal regime' and have as such 'become the enemies of the people'.

Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023
Azimio Party leader Raila Odinga speaking during a media briefing on February 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Media Council addresses media houses after alleged Matiang'i home raid

"The Council takes such statements against a media house as part of efforts to manipulate public opinions and limit freedom of the press, which are both fundamental components of a healthy democracy," read the statement.

MCK added that freedom of the press is an essential right that allows journalists to report on events without fear of censorship or repression.

The MCK statement further explained that political leaders calling for the boycott of a national magazine is a way of undermining the freedom of the press.

Such statements might endanger the lives of those working at The Star because supporters of such politicians might attack the workers, according to MCK.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters.
Azimio leader Raila Odinga addressing his supporters. Pulse Live Kenya

MCK concluded by stating that The Star workers could lose their jobs with such utterances, especially at a time when Kenya is struggling economically.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga during one of his functions on March 21 urged Kenyans to boycott several products in the country from different companies including Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank, and Radio Africa media, particularly The Star newspaper.

“We call for the boycott of Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank, and Radio Africa media, particularly The Star newspaper, who have become enablers and facilitators of this brutal regime,” Mr Odinga said.

Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo
Media Council of Kenya CEO David Omwoyo Pulse Live Kenya

Mr Odinga added that the named corporates had become the enemies of the people by stating that they were benefitting from the blood and tears of Kenyans.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

