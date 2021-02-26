Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has raised concern over the increasing number of people battling mental illness cases in Kenya.

Taking to Twitter, Odinga said that instead of excluding them and branding them, we should encourage them to seek help.

The ODM leader urged Kenyans to check on their friends, colleagues and loved one, adding that we all need someone.

“Fellow Countrymen and women. I’m deeply concerned and alarmed about the reported increase in numbers of our people battling MENTAL ILLNESS. Instead of ostracizing and labelling those in that lonely corner, let us embrace and encourage them to seek treatment.

When was the LAST time you checked on your children, friends, colleagues, neighbors, and loved ones? We all need SOMEONE at times...REACH OUT TO SOMEONE TODAY,” said Mr Odinga.