Raila sheds light on Mbadi's exit saga

Fabian Simiyu

There is tension in ODM after some MPs met with President William Ruto recently.

ODM leader Raila Odinga
ODM leader Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has addressed his party after rumours of some key officials departing the camp sparked mixed reactions.

Odinga, while speaking to Ramogi TV, stated that whoever wants to ditch the party is free to leave.

Raila simply stated that he hasn't heard anything from Mbadi himself and that the ODM chairperson will address him in case he wants to ditch the party.

“I have not heard anything that John Mbadi wants to resign. Party elections will be done this year. Those who want to leave should simply leave.

John Mbadi
John Mbadi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila calls Jalang'o & MPs who met Ruto traitors [Video]

“When Mbadi wants to leave he will tell me. When someone is angry, he can react the way he did, I doubt if this is what Mbadi wants," commented Odinga.

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: ODM MPs in trouble for meeting Ruto at State House

A section of ODM legislators has been on Mbadi's neck by accusing him of missing major Azimio rallies despite being the chairperson of the party.

John Mbadi has been at the helm of ODM for close to nine years and he now feels like his time is up as a leader in the opposition camp.

The ODM chairperson first aired his plan to resign from his role on February 7, 2023, and he went ahead and claimed that Mr Odinga was aware of what he wanted to do.

Mbadi who is a nominated ODM MP said that he had not tendered his resignation letter since there is no one to take over if he leaves immediately.

John Mbadi
John Mbadi Pulse Live Kenya

“I haven’t tendered my resignation yet, but I will do it. I will leave the office. I don’t want to leave the office when there is no one to occupy the chairperson’s seat.

“As things are now, all my vice-chairpersons are out of office. They are no longer executing their functions. So, it would be irresponsible of me to jump out like I’m being chased away from the party," explained Mbadi.

The ODM chair also touched on the story of some of the Azimio MPs visiting Ruto and he made it clear that he could never do such a thing.

Raila Odinga on his way to a political rally at Kamukunji grounds on January 23, 2023
Raila Odinga on his way to a political rally at Kamukunji grounds on January 23, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Mbadi, later on, claimed that he is loyal to the party and that he can't trash talk Raila since the consequence of doing so would be chaos in the party and he is not ready for that.

Mbadi wants to be succeeded and he wants to hand over the mantle without running away and that he will stand by ODM even after exiting the top party office.

