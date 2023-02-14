Raila sheds light on Mbadi's exit saga

Odinga, while speaking to Ramogi TV, stated that whoever wants to ditch the party is free to leave.

Raila simply stated that he hasn't heard anything from Mbadi himself and that the ODM chairperson will address him in case he wants to ditch the party.

“I have not heard anything that John Mbadi wants to resign. Party elections will be done this year. Those who want to leave should simply leave.

“When Mbadi wants to leave he will tell me. When someone is angry, he can react the way he did, I doubt if this is what Mbadi wants," commented Odinga.

A section of ODM legislators has been on Mbadi's neck by accusing him of missing major Azimio rallies despite being the chairperson of the party.

John Mbadi's statement that sparked talk of ODM exit

John Mbadi has been at the helm of ODM for close to nine years and he now feels like his time is up as a leader in the opposition camp.

The ODM chairperson first aired his plan to resign from his role on February 7, 2023, and he went ahead and claimed that Mr Odinga was aware of what he wanted to do.

Mbadi who is a nominated ODM MP said that he had not tendered his resignation letter since there is no one to take over if he leaves immediately.

“I haven’t tendered my resignation yet, but I will do it. I will leave the office. I don’t want to leave the office when there is no one to occupy the chairperson’s seat.

“As things are now, all my vice-chairpersons are out of office. They are no longer executing their functions. So, it would be irresponsible of me to jump out like I’m being chased away from the party," explained Mbadi.

The ODM chair also touched on the story of some of the Azimio MPs visiting Ruto and he made it clear that he could never do such a thing.

Mbadi, later on, claimed that he is loyal to the party and that he can't trash talk Raila since the consequence of doing so would be chaos in the party and he is not ready for that.