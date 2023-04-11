Ida Odinga, the wife of Azimio Coalition leader Raila Odinga, has called out Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour over his fallout with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.
We were friends until the elections - Ida Odinga calls out Jalang'o
Ida Odinga was speaking at singer Akothee's wedding where the Langa'ata MP was also present
Speaking at singer Akothee's wedding held at the Windsor Golf Hotel on Monday, April 10, Ida expressed her disappointment in Jalang'o and reminded him that they come from the same village.
Ida began her speech by expressing her happiness at seeing her friends from diverse backgrounds who were close to her family until the elections pointing out Jalang'o.
"I am so happy to see some of my best friends, and some of them were best friends until the elections. One of them is Jalang'o," she said.
However, she quickly shifted her tone and expressed her disappointment in the Lang'ata MP for choosing to leave the Azimio leader Raila Odinga who Jalang'o among other MPs has dumped and chosen to work with President William Ruto.
She then reminded Jalang'o that they come from the same village and he knows the way back to the party.
"You know the road, the Kisumu-Busia road separates your home from my home, and we come from the same village," Ida said.
Jalang’o’s bold statement declaring his stand against Raila
Jalang'o said he would not be part of the Azimio Mass action protests which have since been suspended.
Earlier, Jalang'o was among the MPs who went to State House where they claimed to have gone for development talks.
After the meeting at State House, Raila termed the rebel MPs as political prostitutes insisting that he would rather remain with a few loyal legislatures than have a group of cowards who are only concerned about their stomachs.
