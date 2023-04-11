We were friends until the elections - Ida Odinga calls out Jalang'o

Speaking at singer Akothee's wedding held at the Windsor Golf Hotel on Monday, April 10, Ida expressed her disappointment in Jalang'o and reminded him that they come from the same village.

Ida began her speech by expressing her happiness at seeing her friends from diverse backgrounds who were close to her family until the elections pointing out Jalang'o.

"I am so happy to see some of my best friends, and some of them were best friends until the elections. One of them is Jalang'o," she said.

However, she quickly shifted her tone and expressed her disappointment in the Lang'ata MP for choosing to leave the Azimio leader Raila Odinga who Jalang'o among other MPs has dumped and chosen to work with President William Ruto.

She then reminded Jalang'o that they come from the same village and he knows the way back to the party.

"You know the road, the Kisumu-Busia road separates your home from my home, and we come from the same village," Ida said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jalang’o’s bold statement declaring his stand against Raila

Jalang'o said he would not be part of the Azimio Mass action protests which have since been suspended.

Earlier, Jalang'o was among the MPs who went to State House where they claimed to have gone for development talks.

