Sonko drags Raila to court over Monday 'public holiday'

Amos Robi

Raila declared Monday, March 20 a 'public holiday' for demonstrations decrying the high cost of living

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has taken legal action against Azimio La Umoja Leader Raila Odinga for unlawfully declaring Monday, March 20, a Public Holiday.

Sonko filed a petition arguing that Raila does not have the authority to make such a declaration. Lady Justice Hedwig Ong'udi reviewed the petition and acknowledged its national significance, stating that there is a laid down procedure for declaring public holidays in Kenya.

"I have perused the pleadings and annexures and have not found any Gazette Notice by the Cabinet Secretary in charge of Interior declaring March 20, 2023, a public holiday as per Section 3 of the Public Holidays Act," Lady Justice Ong'udi noted.

As a result, Justice Ong'udi ordered Sonko to serve Raila and the Office of the Attorney General, who are interested parties and set a mention of the matter on Tuesday, March 21, a day after Raila's planned mass action.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during a past rally
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga during a past rally Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rowdy youth disrupt Azimio rally in Githurai [Video]

On Tuesday, March 14, Raila declared Monday, March 20, a 'public holiday' for his supporters to attend the much-hyped mass action. Raila said he will be pushing for electoral reforms at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and lowering the high cost of living which has skyrocketed.

Raila has further threatened to sue president Ruto who said his call for mass action is an attempt to overthrow the government.

Speaking during a rally in Nakuru, the former Prime Minister said that investigations conducted into the attempted coup absolved him of any wrongdoing, adding that the perpetrators were tried in court and jailed.

I stayed in Kamiti Maximum Security Prison for six months as the case dragged on in court. Eventually, the government lost the case against me because of lack of evidence,” he said.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Azimio leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Since making the call for mass action, several demonstrations have been witnessed in parts of Kisumu, Migori and Homa Bay.

Amos Robi

